Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders urge Secretary Rubio to hold Azerbaijan accountable, back Artsakh Armenians’ right of return

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomes a bipartisan congressional letter led by Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), urging newly confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to take immediate and decisive action to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes, secure the release of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and political detainees, and support the right of Artsakh’s forcibly displaced Armenians to return to their homeland.

“For too long, Azerbaijan has acted with impunity — blockading Artsakh, committing genocide against its people, occupying sovereign Armenian territory and illegally imprisoning Artsakh leaders and POWs,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The United States cannot turn a blind eye to these crimes. Secretary Rubio has an opportunity to reverse this dangerous pattern by fully enforcing Section 907, applying targeted Magnitsky sanctions and championing the protected return of Artsakh’s Armenians to their rightful homeland.”

Congressional leaders demand enforcement of U.S. sanctions and a just peace

The February 6th Congressional Armenian Caucus letter underscores the urgency of securing the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian POWs and political prisoners currently held by Azerbaijan, including Artsakh’s wrongfully detained political leaders. The letter calls on the State Department to prioritize their safe return, stating:

“A final agreement must also secure the release of all POWs and hostages, including Nagorno-Karabakh’s political leaders — who are unjustly detained in Azerbaijan — and safeguard ancient Armenian cultural sites in Nagorno-Karabakh and elsewhere in the region that are under immediate threat.”

In addition to demanding the release of captives, the letter calls for imposing Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for torturing and executing Armenian prisoners of war and civilians, orchestrating the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and destroying Armenian cultural and religious sites.

The lawmakers assert, “A durable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan requires strict accountability and must be founded upon the collected and protected return of Armenians to their indigenous Nagorno-Karabakh homeland.”

Ending U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan and strengthening Armenia’s security

The lawmakers also stress the importance of fully enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, which prohibits U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan while it continues acts of aggression against Armenia and Artsakh. They state unequivocally:

“The United States must hold Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes and ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) — via enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, the application of Global Magnitsky sanctions, and the denial of EXIM Bank financing of dual-use sales to Azerbaijan.”

Beyond stopping aid to Azerbaijan, the letter urges the Trump administration to support Armenia’s security by providing anti-aircraft and anti-drone systems, enabling Armenia to protect its sovereign borders from continued Azerbaijani aggression.

Backing Armenia’s economic resilience and energy independence

The letter highlights the January 15, 2025, U.S.-Armenia Strategic Partnership Agreement as a key step toward strengthening bilateral ties. Congressional leaders call on Secretary Rubio to expand economic support for Armenia and accelerate negotiations on a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, which will help reduce Armenia’s dependence on Russian energy and unlock further American investments in Armenia’s economic future. They explain:

“Investing in this transition will allow Armenia to fulfill its goal of diversifying its energy production and pivoting away from Russian energy and trade dependence. Specifically, we ask the State Department to accelerate negotiations already underway on a civil nuclear cooperation agreement, or a 123 Agreement, which will provide Armenia with a strong platform for enhanced energy cooperation with our country.”

The full text of the letter is provided below and available here:

Text of the Congressional Armenian Caucus letter to Secretary of State Rubio



February 6, 2025The Honorable Marco Rubio Secretary of State

U.S. Department of State

2201 C Street, NW