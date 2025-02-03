Pashinyan visits Washington, DC, met with protests

Armenian youth outline Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s failed policies while protesting his Washington D.C. visit this week 

WASHINGTON—Armenian Americans gathered in protest as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Washington, D.C., in what many see as an attempt to rehabilitate his image following his controversial remarks on the Armenian diaspora and his questioning of the Armenian Genocide.

A demonstration organized by young Armenian Americans took place in front of the Armenian Embassy, where protesters held signs reading “Hostages Abandoned” and “Artsakh Betrayed,” condemning Pashinyan’s policies and actions, which they argue have endangered Armenia’s sovereignty and abandoned Artsakh and its people.

“[Pashinyan] has chosen to come to Washington, our hometown, where he expects us to honor him, to act as his stage props, and to normalize his shameful surrender of Armenian lives and land, democracy and dignity. Now, it’s our turn to make a choice. To refuse to be used. To stand up for actual Armenian values — our core national interests and aspirations,” noted the ARF Washington D.C. “Sebouh” Gomideh, in a statement issued to Armenian-American community members and allies on the eve of Pashinyan’s visit to the U.S. Capitol.

Vartkaes Pamboukian, chairman of the Armenian Youth Federation D.C. “Ani” Chapter, echoed this sentiment: “Everything we as diaspora fight for — whether it’s the recognition of the Artsakh and Armenian genocides or even the fabric of Armenian identity — Pashinyan threatens. We won’t be silenced or sidelined when he comes to our community.”

AYF Eastern U.S. Central Executive member Nayiri Shahnazarian concurred: “Pashinyan’s policies have led to the genocide of Artsakh and the occupation of our lands. If we continue down his path, we will lose Armenia, as well. Our message to the prime minister is that the homeland does not belong to him to sell or surrender. And our message to the people of Armenia and Artsakh is that we stand with you in the fight for Armenian survival.”

The protests highlight the growing discontent within the Armenian diaspora, particularly among young activists who view Pashinyan’s leadership as a betrayal of Armenian national interests. As he seeks to engage with U.S. officials and the Armenian-American community, his critics remain steadfast in ensuring that their voices — and the grievances of a betrayed nation — are heard.

