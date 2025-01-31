Apply to be a part of Camp Javakhk 2025!

Camp Javakhk is seeking candidates, at least 18 years of age, to participate in the program as a counselor or director.

Camp Javakhk is a program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) that offers day camps in villages within the Armenian-populated Javakhk region of Georgia. The camps are organized and led by a council of Armenian youth from the Eastern U.S. Participation in the camp is free of charge, and lunch, snacks and school materials are provided.

The camp counselors, primarily Armenian youth from North America, travel to Armenia and Javakhk to connect with their homeland and cultivate bonds with fellow Armenians.

Volunteers will work directly with Armenian youth, teaching subjects such as history, language, music, dance and leadership skills. Beyond the classroom, participants forge lifelong friendships, gain invaluable leadership experience and develop a deeper appreciation for the strength and resilience of the Armenian people.

Our brothers and sisters in Javakhk must not be forgotten, and we remain committed to strengthening and furthering our connections with them. Please consider applying, donating today and spreading the word to fellow potential counselors and supporters. Together, we can make a profound impact and ensure the continued success of Camp Javakhk.

Camp Javakhk 2025 Counselor Application

Camp Javakhk 2025 Director Application

The deadline for both counselor and director applications is March 1, 2024. Accepted candidates will be notified by the end of May. If you are unable to participate in Camp Javakhk this summer, please consider sponsoring a camper. For any questions about the program, please email campjavakhk@gmail.com.