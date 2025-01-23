‘Land Sea Sky,’ a solo exhibition by Shushanik Karapetyan

NEW YORK—Yant Art Space and FlatFile Gallery is pleased to present Land Sea Sky, a solo exhibition by New York-based artist and psychotherapist, Shushanik Karapetyan. This captivating collection of paintings features organic motifs and explores the meditative qualities of repetitive brushstrokes, inviting viewers to reconnect with nature’s calming patterns. The exhibition is on view from January 11 to February 22, 2025.

In Land Sea Sky, Karapetyan showcases works that grew out of a simple yet transformative exercise: exploring the various marks a brush can make. Her process led to the discovery of repetitive strokes that evoked natural forms such as schools of fish or delicate petals. This serendipitous process evolved into the dynamic yet serene works featured in the exhibition, some of which are more structured than others, but all connected by the use of meditative, repetitive brushstrokes.

While Karapetyan sometimes premeditates the colors she uses, she also embraces spontaneity, letting the color choices emerge in the moment as she paints. This fluid, intuitive approach allows her to immerse herself fully in the creative process, fostering a sense of calm and connection to the natural world. Through this exhibition, the artist encourages viewers to find their own sense of peace and reflection, as they engage with the interplay of shapes and colors in each painting.

Karapetyan’s art-making practice is deeply informed by her background as a gestalt psychotherapist. The present moment, bodily awareness and external influences shape the fluidity of her work, which often begins with a loose structure, such as a landscape or a figure, that evolves in response to moment-to-moment decisions. This meditative, responsive process is central to Karapetyan’s creative philosophy, both in her art and her therapeutic practice.

Born in Yerevan, Armenia, Karapetyan has exhibited her work at numerous venues, including the National Association of Women Artists, Governors Island, BRIC, Atamian Hovsepian Curatorial Practice and the LIC Arts Open, among others. Her debut solo show, Hard-Edge Sunsets, was exhibited at Vital Arts Studios Gallery in New York in 2024.

Land Sea Sky offers a serene and immersive experience, inviting visitors to pause and reflect on the beauty and tranquility of the natural world through Karapetyan’s evocative brushwork and color choices.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Exhibition details

Land Sea Sky

Solo Exhibition by Shushanik Karapetyan

January 11 – February 22, 2025

Yant Art Space

72-50 Austin St, 2nd Floor

Forest Hills, NY 11375

About FlatFile Gallery

FlatFile Gallery is an online platform dedicated to showcasing contemporary art through a curated digital experience. It offers an accessible, virtual space for collectors and art enthusiasts to explore a diverse range of works from emerging and established artists. Discover the latest exhibitions and learn more about featured artists by visiting www.flatfile.gallery.