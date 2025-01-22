Sham trial of Artsakh leaders continues in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN—The trial of former leaders from Artsakh continued yesterday in Baku. Defense motions were reviewed amid widespread criticism that the proceedings are politically motivated and part of a manufactured legal process.

The trial, which began on January 17 and resumed on January 21, targets 16 high-profile military and political figures, including former Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan; former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan; former Minister of Defense General Levon Mnatsakanyan; Chairman of the National Assembly Davit Ishkhanyan; General Davit Manukyan; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Babayan and others.

The defendants face a range of charges, including terrorism and the formation of illegal armed groups — accusations that are widely considered baseless and politically motivated. They were captured during Azerbaijan’s military offensive in September 2023, which led to the forced displacement of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh.

In a statement to local media, the Baku Military Court said that it would decide on January 27 whether to grant house arrest for some of the accused. Notably, Arayik Harutyunyan, one of the highest-profile detainees, has not filed a request for house arrest, stating that any health issues were promptly addressed. Several other defendants, including Ghukasyan and Sahakyan, have requested house arrest.

Ruben Vardanyan, whose case has been singled out, has denounced the trial as a “sham.” In a public statement, he said that he has been subjected to pressure in prison and coerced into signing falsified protocols and interrogation records. His trial is set to continue separately, with the next hearing scheduled for January 27.

“I once again reiterate and state my complete innocence and the innocence of my Armenian compatriots also being held as political prisoners and demand an immediate end to this politically motivated case against us,” Vardanyan said.

Vardanyan’s legal team has raised concerns about the conditions of his detention and treatment during the investigation. According to his lawyers, Vardanyan went on a hunger strike in April 2024 to protest his conditions, including prolonged isolation, denial of access to lawyers and harsh confinement measures. His attorneys say that he was placed in a punishment cell, where he was subjected to 24-hour light exposure, deprived of sleep and forced to hold stress positions.

Vardanyan’s U.S. human rights lawyer, Jared Genser, says that Vardanyan was restricted from communicating with his defense team and denied water and basic necessities including toilet paper, bed sheets and the ability to wash or change clothes. These harsh conditions lasted for an extended period during his detention.

Ahead of the trial, Vardanyan sent a message to his family, stating that he has provided testimony, except for stating his name. “I have been informed that I am facing 42 charges, some of which carry sentences up to life imprisonment. However, I have not been granted the opportunity to fully review the official indictment,” Vardanyan said. “My lawyer and I were merely allowed to skim through 422 volumes of the case files, all written solely in the Azerbaijani language, which I do not understand, within a very short timeframe — from December 9, 2024 to January 8, 2025.”

Despite his dire circumstances, Vardanyan remained hopeful, stressing that lasting peace could only be achieved through the collective efforts of the nations’ leaders, with the support of their societies. He concluded with a personal vow: “I promise to do everything possible to ensure this happens in my lifetime.”

According to Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s committee on CIS relations, the trial is a form of personal revenge by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Zatulin condemned the trial as a vindictive effort to punish those who were central figures in the Artsakh government.

“These are my friends, and they are now among those accused of war crimes in 1,389 criminal cases opened since the 2023 war,” Zatulin remarked. “Ruben Vardanyan, who renounced his Russian citizenship to stand with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, is also facing these politically motivated charges.”

Zatulin noted that while these figures languish in Azerbaijani prisons, the Armenian leadership, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has failed to take meaningful steps toward their release. “The main traitor in this story is Nikol Pashinyan, who abandoned the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zatulin said. “While our friends suffer in Baku’s jails, Pashinyan did nothing to help them.”