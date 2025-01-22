Sham trial of Artsakh leaders continues in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN—The trial of former leaders from Artsakh continued yesterday in Baku. Defense motions were reviewed amid widespread criticism that the proceedings are politically motivated and part of a manufactured legal process.
The trial, which began on January 17 and resumed on January 21, targets 16 high-profile military and political figures, including former Presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan and Arayik Harutyunyan; former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan; former Minister of Defense General Levon Mnatsakanyan; Chairman of the National Assembly Davit Ishkhanyan; General Davit Manukyan; former Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Babayan and others.
The defendants face a range of charges, including terrorism and the formation of illegal armed groups — accusations that are widely considered baseless and politically motivated. They were captured during Azerbaijan’s military offensive in September 2023, which led to the forced displacement of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh.
In a statement to local media, the Baku Military Court said that it would decide on January 27 whether to grant house arrest for some of the accused. Notably, Arayik Harutyunyan, one of the highest-profile detainees, has not filed a request for house arrest, stating that any health issues were promptly addressed. Several other defendants, including Ghukasyan and Sahakyan, have requested house arrest.
Ruben Vardanyan, whose case has been singled out, has denounced the trial as a “sham.” In a public statement, he said that he has been subjected to pressure in prison and coerced into signing falsified protocols and interrogation records. His trial is set to continue separately, with the next hearing scheduled for January 27.
“I once again reiterate and state my complete innocence and the innocence of my Armenian compatriots also being held as political prisoners and demand an immediate end to this politically motivated case against us,” Vardanyan said.
Vardanyan’s legal team has raised concerns about the conditions of his detention and treatment during the investigation. According to his lawyers, Vardanyan went on a hunger strike in April 2024 to protest his conditions, including prolonged isolation, denial of access to lawyers and harsh confinement measures. His attorneys say that he was placed in a punishment cell, where he was subjected to 24-hour light exposure, deprived of sleep and forced to hold stress positions.
Vardanyan’s U.S. human rights lawyer, Jared Genser, says that Vardanyan was restricted from communicating with his defense team and denied water and basic necessities including toilet paper, bed sheets and the ability to wash or change clothes. These harsh conditions lasted for an extended period during his detention.
Ahead of the trial, Vardanyan sent a message to his family, stating that he has provided testimony, except for stating his name. “I have been informed that I am facing 42 charges, some of which carry sentences up to life imprisonment. However, I have not been granted the opportunity to fully review the official indictment,” Vardanyan said. “My lawyer and I were merely allowed to skim through 422 volumes of the case files, all written solely in the Azerbaijani language, which I do not understand, within a very short timeframe — from December 9, 2024 to January 8, 2025.”
Despite his dire circumstances, Vardanyan remained hopeful, stressing that lasting peace could only be achieved through the collective efforts of the nations’ leaders, with the support of their societies. He concluded with a personal vow: “I promise to do everything possible to ensure this happens in my lifetime.”
According to Konstantin Zatulin, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma’s committee on CIS relations, the trial is a form of personal revenge by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Zatulin condemned the trial as a vindictive effort to punish those who were central figures in the Artsakh government.
“These are my friends, and they are now among those accused of war crimes in 1,389 criminal cases opened since the 2023 war,” Zatulin remarked. “Ruben Vardanyan, who renounced his Russian citizenship to stand with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, is also facing these politically motivated charges.”
Zatulin noted that while these figures languish in Azerbaijani prisons, the Armenian leadership, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has failed to take meaningful steps toward their release. “The main traitor in this story is Nikol Pashinyan, who abandoned the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Zatulin said. “While our friends suffer in Baku’s jails, Pashinyan did nothing to help them.”
Meanwhile, protesters gathered outside the United Nations office in Yerevan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the start of the trial to demand the immediate release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. Gegham Stepanyan, the former Ombudsman of Artsakh, said that the trial cannot be considered a legitimate legal process, as it violates basic human rights. He criticized the Armenian government for its inaction in securing the release of the hostages and called on international organizations to increase pressure on Azerbaijan.
“The situation is clear — this trial is a political tool to pressure Armenia and humiliate the Armenian people,” Stepanyan told reporters. “We cannot accept this silence from our government. The Armenian authorities must take a firm stand and demand the immediate release of our people.”
In an effort to advocate for the rights and safety of those detained in Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to submit additional evidence and legal demands to the European Court of Human Rights and the International Court of Justice.
The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Central Committee of Artsakh has condemned the trial as politically motivated, asserting that its primary goal is to exert pressure on Armenia and undermine the sovereignty of Artsakh. It emphasized the illegality of the proceedings, noting the blatant violation of human rights and the disregard for basic legal protections.
“It is clear to all that this fabricated trial serves a political purpose,” the statement reads. “Azerbaijan’s authoritarian state is attempting to discredit the legitimacy of Nagorno-Karabakh’s statehood through this process. The coercion and potential fabrication of testimonies under various forms of pressure cannot be considered valid grounds to challenge the existence of Nagorno-Karabakh or its sovereignty.”
The ARF Central Committee underscored the vital role that the detained leaders played in safeguarding Artsakh’s statehood and highlighted their unwavering commitment to the security of the Armenian population in September 2023, noting their decision to remain with their people despite the personal risk, which ultimately led to their capture and imprisonment in Baku.
“Nagorno-Karabakh’s statehood was founded on the will of the Armenian people, through the struggles and sacrifices of thousands of freedom-loving Armenians,” the statement continued. “Therefore, those currently being tried in the enemy’s court represent not only the detained individuals but also every Armenian who dreams of a homeland and fights for freedom.”
As the trial continues, the situation remains tense, with fears that Armenia will be further isolated on the world stage if diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the detainees are not successful. Armenian activists have urged the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, to step up pressure on Azerbaijan to halt the unjust proceedings and ensure the safe return of Armenian prisoners.
