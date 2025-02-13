The Region in Brief

Artsakh

Ruben Vardanyan, former State Minister of Artsakh, is on trial in the Baku Military Court, where the latest hearing focused on the charges against him. The prosecutor resumed reading an extensive indictment that includes events unrelated to Vardanyan. His defense team requested a private setting, which the court granted. He also moved to recuse the judicial panel, citing procedural violations, disregard for international law, serious translation errors in the case materials and judicial inconsistencies, but the court ignored his motion. Vardanyan, along with other Artsakh political leaders and eight civilians, has been unlawfully detained by Azerbaijani forces since September 2023.

Azerbaijan

In an interview with the Chinese TV channel CGTN, President Ilham Aliyev celebrated Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, framing the recent “restoration” of occupied Artsakh as a historic achievement. He emphasized that Azerbaijan had to “take matters into its own hands,” citing the failure of international organizations to resolve the conflict. Aliyev also underscored Azerbaijan’s diversified foreign policy, highlighting strategic partnerships with China, Turkey, Russia and several European Union members.

Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has reaffirmed that diplomatic relations with Russia will not resume without Georgia’s territorial restoration, emphasizing territorial integrity as a prerequisite for any dialogue with Russia. Meanwhile, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov rejected any notion of territorial exchanges, emphasizing that Russia will never discuss ceding land. His remarks came after Ukrainian President Zelensky’s proposal to exchange territories with Russia amid the ongoing conflict.

Iran

Iran has confirmed its approval of Armenia’s request to open a Consulate General in Tabriz, further strengthening bilateral ties. Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani stated that the consulate will open soon, following the 2022 inauguration of Armenia’s consulate in Kapan. Iran also continues to oppose the “Zangezur Corridor,” with Sobhani stating Iran will reject any proposal infringing upon its territorial integrity. Instead, Iran has proposed an alternative trade route for Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan, ensuring it remains under Iranian jurisdiction.

Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has expressed opposition to Western calls for a rapid Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement, cautioning that rushed decisions could destabilize the region. He stressed the need for a carefully negotiated settlement and accused the West of undermining Russian influence in the South Caucasus. Meanwhile, Moscow continues to encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan to unblock regional trade routes, especially the “Zangezur Corridor.”

Turkey

In an interview with CNN Türk, Turkey’s Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, discussed the “Zangezur Corridor” and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. He described the Middle Corridor as the fastest and most reliable trade route, stating, “We have survived pandemics and wars—we should not limit ourselves to one alternative.” While acknowledging Iran’s proposed alternative, he expressed confidence the corridor will be realized, with Azerbaijan closely monitoring whether it will pass through Armenia or Iran.