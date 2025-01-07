Kakig, or why the Western Armenian dialect should not be preserved

When was the last time a speaker of the Western dialect of Armenian named one of their sons after the most prominent king of Bagratid Armenia, Kakig (Գագիկ)? Though some boys might be called by that name when involved in boyish mischief, no mother or father is so cruel as to call their still innocent newborn a “Little Shit.” I’ve known several Gagiks, but I’ve never met a single living, breathing Kakig in the flesh. When I was a boy, my parents would call me Hratchig, but when I grew up, they started calling me Hratch. Imagine a poor little Kakig already slandered from birth who, leaving his boyhood behind, becomes a big old Kak…

The name “Kakig” is just one example of a shift that occurred in the language of the Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire — that is, Western Armenians — the true cause of which most speakers of the dialect aren’t even aware. The few who are aware of the cause don’t care, and the aware and unaware alike are eager to preserve what they view as their cultural heritage. It was, after all, Western Armenians who were subjected to the Armenian Genocide. Hanging onto the Western Armenian dialect thus becomes a sort of act of defiance in their minds.

But, as I will argue, those who don’t know the reason why Western Armenian turns Gagiks into Kakigs, should know; those who do know and don’t care, should care; and all of those who wish to preserve it should not only embrace the dialect’s demise, but do everything they can to accelerate its disappearance in favor of a much-needed language reform, both written and oral.

In 2010, UNESCO classified Western Armenian as a “definitely endangered language.” This declaration immediately raised awareness of its impending extinction and kicked off a number of programs meant to preserve and promote Western Armenian. The Gulbenkian Foundation is at the forefront of these efforts, implementing a number of programs including translations and language learning initiatives to that end. Numerous articles and appeals have been issued urging its preservation, as well.

Despite the fact that the Western Armenian dialect is the dialect of Armenian I happen to feel more comfortable speaking, my personal habits and what I’m most comfortable with are not more important than what is right. That it is not right, I will now show.

Take a look at the following letters of the Armenian alphabet and note any irregularities. What do you see?

Աա Գգ Եե Զզ Էէ Ըը Թթ Ժժ Իի Լլ Խխ Կկ Հհ Ղղ Ճճ Մմ Յյ Նն Շշ Չչ Պպ Սս Վվ Տտ Րր Փփ Քք Օօ Ֆֆ

Even one with a passing familiarity with the alphabet will immediately notice that there are several letters missing, namely, Բբ, Դդ, Ծծ, Ձձ, Ոո, Ջջ, Ռռ, Ցց and Ււ. But why are they missing?

The above is the so-called Armeno-Turkish script (as found in “On the Armeno-Turkish Alphabet” by Andrew Pratt from 1866). What is Armeno-Turkish? When the Armenians who lived under the Ottoman Empire — that is, Western Armenians — had nearly forgotten their mother tongue and knowledge of the Armenian language was at a low point, many of our immediate ancestors couldn’t speak Armenian at all and expressed themselves exclusively in Turkish. The only Armenian many of them managed to learn was the alphabet, even though they couldn’t speak a word of the language itself. The result was that many Western Armenians, up to the generation just before the Genocide, read and wrote using Armenian letters but in the Turkish language. This script, Turkish words in Armenian letters, is Armeno-Turkish. The equivalent today would be the way many Armenians send text messages — that is, using Armenian words but writing them in Latin letters. Armeno-Turkish is the reverse of this — Turkish words using Armenian letters.

Armeno-Turkish wasn’t limited to personal communications. There were entire newspapers printed and circulated in Armeno-Turkish, including the most influential Armenian newspaper of its time, called Manzumei Efkar (meaning Range of Opinions in Turkish), which ran from 1866 to 1917. Imagine if an Armenian language news site began writing Armenian language articles the way Armenians text in Latin letters. It would indeed be a linguistic abomination!

When the Turkish language is rendered in our alphabet, a number of letters whose sounds aren’t utilized in Turkish become superfluous. Yes, they are the very same letters that were missing from the above list: Բբ, Դդ, Ծծ, Ձձ, Ոո, Ջջ, Ռռ, Ցց and Ււ. Notice that these letters are none other than the sounds that are incorrectly pronounced in the Western Armenian dialect, since the latter is the phonetic counterpart to the alphabetic Armeno-Turkish script.

This is the reason why the Armenian alphabet for Western Armenian speakers seemingly has superfluous letters. It’s not that Armenian has two identical P’s (Բ, Փ), T’s (Դ ,Թ), Ts’s (Ց, Ձ) and Ch’s (Չ, Ջ) and makes no real distinction between the two R’s (Ր, Ռ). It’s that the Turkish language makes no use of those sounds. The Western Armenian dialect’s Armeno-Turkish pronunciations made them obsolete. Note that the only reason Գ was not dropped from the Armeno-Turkish script is that Գ represented ق (qāf), the guttural K sound from Arabic, whereas Ք represented ك (kāf ), a standard K sound as in “Kakig”. Nevertheless, Western Armenian lost the sound of the letter Կ, which in Armeno-Turkish represented a گ‎, a letter not found in Arabic but part of the Perso-Arabic script used by the Ottomans and which represented a G sound, as in “Gagik”.

The same thing occurred to the Greek language under Turkish influence. Turkish-speaking Greeks living in Asia Minor called Karamanlides similarly saw their alphabet transformed under Turkish language influence. The familiar Greek A (alpha), B (beta), Γ (gamma) and Δ (delta) for Karamanli Greeks became A, Π˙, ΔΖ and ΤΖ. A remained the same, but beta was represented by the letter Π (pi) accented with a dot, though still a “b” sound as in “bat”. “B” represented a “v” sound in Turkish (following its betacism in the modern Greek language, where “b” sounds naturally turn into “v” sounds and vice versa). Note also ΔΖ in the place of Γ, representing a “j” sound as in “job,” and TZ instead of Δ, representing a “ch” sound as in “chair”. As the Greek alphabet is shorter than the Armenian alphabet, many sounds had to be represented using a combination of two letters. For this reason, Armenian was regarded by many as a superior vehicle for representing the sounds of the Turkish language and was preferred over Greek and Perso-Arabic.

Do Greeks wish to preserve the Karamanli Greek script? The Karamanli Greeks certainly might, but it is so far from actual Greek that the only reason to preserve it would be for its historical value rather than to perpetuate it in schools.

In fact, the Western Armenian dialect should really be called nothing other than Armeno-Turkish, since it’s simply the way the Turkish-speaking Armenians of Constantinople spoke Armenian under the influence of Turkish, their dominant language. It’s true that the roots of the Western Armenian dialect lie as far back as Middle Armenian, where we see the beginning of what would become modern Western Armenian.

Yet, calling the dialect “Western” Armenian, while geographically accurate, obscures the fact that it is, in essence, Armenian spoken with a Turkish accent. That this would occur after hundreds of years is not surprising. Its equivalent is the Persian Armenian accent, so intimately familiar to us and unfortunately mocked on all sides. Western Armenian is how a native Turkish speaker would speak Armenian, just as Persian Armenian is how a native Farsi speaker would speak Armenian.

I imagine no one is anxious about preserving the defunct Armeno-Turkish script. Why would they be? It’s merely an impoverished form of the Armenian alphabet. And so, why would the Armeno-Turkish pronunciations that correspond to that script, i.e. the Western Armenian dialect, be preserved?

Nor is this argument motivated by any political consideration. Even if Turkey and Armenia were historically best friends and allies, and the Turks didn’t feel they have a divine right to rule over Armenians as their masters, Armeno-Turkish on its own merits severely limits and disfigures the sounds of the Armenian language, causing redundant, vestigial letters and undue difficulty in spelling. In other words, even if it were, for example, Armeno-Greek, if it caused the same atrophying of the language that Armeno-Turkish does, it would no less need to be returned to its roots and reformed.

The disfigurement of the Armenian alphabet by Armeno-Turkish/Western Armenian is on par with, and in some way worse than, the Bolshevik/Abeghian disfigurement of the Armenian alphabet in 1922, which, along with a handful of niggling little changes, deleted the letters Է and Օ, eliminated Ւ as an independent letter, and appended և as an independent letter, for some reason.

Though some of the more obnoxious changes were later walked back, this pseudo-reform has left its mark on the language of post-Soviet Armenia to this day. Western Armenians who rightly decry that unnecessary, politically-motivated Soviet disfigurement of the Armenian language and advocate for its return to the Mashtotsian orthography used by Armenians east and west who weren’t ruled by Bolshevik revolutionaries, don’t have a leg to stand on when holding onto their dialect, which makes nine whole letters obsolete!

Western Armenians should come to terms with this fact: the Armenian they speak is essentially Armeno-Turkish. It was the language the Armenians of Constantinople spoke under the influence of Turkish language dominance. Hagop Baronian gives us a lively picture of these Armenians of Bolis. Some, he said, would mix Turkish into their Armenian, but many more mixed a little Armenian into their Turkish.

But Constantinople is long gone, and today Western Armenians from Argentina to Zimbabwe know enough Armenian to express themselves not only in Armenian letters but in the Armenian language, as well. This didn’t happen magically; it is due to the admirable efforts of Western Armenians to encourage Armenian over Turkish, taking on the Herculean task of preserving and promoting the Armenian language in exile without any kind of state backing.

The Armeno-Turkish/Western Armenian dialect being obsolete, it should go by the wayside, and its speakers should not feel the least anxiety about it. Ultimately, to preserve the Western Armenian dialect isn’t to preserve Armenian; rather, it is to preserve a decayed version of Armenian, which is no preservation at all, especially when its truer form, the Eastern Armenian dialect, has been preserved and is extant.

Note that I say the “dialect” of Western Armenian should not be preserved, not its orthography, which is proper Mashtotsian, used also by Eastern Armenians from Iran. The Armenians of the Republic should adopt the orthography of Western and Persian Armenians, not vice versa, as it is sometimes suggested. Perhaps with Russian influence in the country at an ebb, they can be convinced that the orthography they have utilized since 1940 was nothing more than part of the Bolshevik Likbez policy of the 1920s and admit the need for an actual reformation of orthography to its roots as opposed to the politically-motivated Bolshevik deformation.

Nor do I say Western Armenian’s vocabulary should be destroyed, for its vocabulary, consciously rooted in Classical Armenian, is its greatest contribution to modern Armenian. Western Armenians adopted the superior approach to coining new words and advancing language, namely, using one’s own resources and drawing from one’s roots, contrary to the Russian Armenians who adopted the Russian approach to modernization and language development, which included endless borrowing.

In fact, if one wishes to discover my motive for wanting to get rid of the Western Armenian dialect, it lies in Western Armenian’s own linguistic conscientiousness. In effect, the wish to get rid of the Western Armenian dialect is a logical development of Western Armenian’s own linguistic principles — drawing on Classical Armenian to coin new words and preserve the language in the face of disfiguring and obliterating encroachments from foreign languages. It is precisely Western Armenian’s linguistic conscientiousness that now seeks to destroy the dialect.

Those who grew up speaking the dialect and are accustomed to it can continue speaking it until they breathe their last breath, and no one should bother them if that’s what they know and feel comfortable with. But what their children and the coming generations should be taught is altogether a different question. Our little Kakigs should be taught the Armenian that is closest to how Armenian should sound, which is Eastern Armenian. A good Western Armenian saying comes to mind here, which is said to those who take something too far, and which some readers will no doubt be saying to me now about this proposal:

Հրաչ՝ Քաքը մի հաներ:

To which I say:

Ինչո՞ւ: Եթէ Քաք է նէ թող հանենք…

The Armenian language stands in need of new reforms, but not reforms imposed on it by foreign revolutionaries in pursuit of their own political goals and interests, as happened in Soviet Armenia in the 1920s and again in the 1940s. (No, Papa Lenin and Papa Stalin didn’t care about Armenian literacy rates…)

The Armenian language as a whole needs reforms that will reconnect it with its own roots, since it is from the roots that both plants and languages alike receive their impulse to true growth, as opposed to artificial grafting of foreign branches and languages. My arguments on the Western Armenian dialect stem from this same root, and my hope is that they will be used as fertilizer to help the Armenian language grow in the healthiest and best way possible. And if anything can be used as fertilizer, it’s Kakig…