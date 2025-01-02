The Region in Brief

Armenia

Russian border guards have withdrawn from the Agarak border checkpoint, located on the Armenia-Iran border, for the first time since 1991. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed on the withdrawal during talks in Moscow in October. Just over two months ago, the Russians stopped patrolling Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport.

Artsakh

The National Assembly of Armenia has announced plans to hold hearings that will address concerns raised by the families of persons missing since the 2020 war in Artsakh.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has demanded that Russia formally accept responsibility and pay compensation to the survivors of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. On Christmas Day, the plane had departed from Baku and was bound for Grozny in Chechnya but changed course after coming under fire from the ground in Russia, before crashing in Kazakhstan. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apologized for the “tragic incident” but did not take responsibility, claiming that Ukrainian drones were in the area.

Georgia

On December 29, former soccer player and Georgian Dream party representative, Mikheil Kavlashvili, was sworn in as president amid large-scale protests. Outgoing president, Salome Zourabichvili, refused to step down, saying she was the “only legitimate president.”

Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning to the U.S. and its military bases in Syria at a ceremony marking the anniversary of a former Revolutionary Guard commander killed by U.S. forces.

Russia

Despite increasing membership into BRICS, the rival to the Western-dominated G7 group, Russia has failed to recruit Saudi Arabia and Turkey. In another show of slipping control, gas exports from Russia to Europe via a Soviet-era pipeline in Ukraine stopped flowing on New Year’s Day, as Ukraine declined to renew a transit deal amid the ongoing war.

Syria

Ömer Muhammed Çiftçi, a Turkish mercenary with Turkish citizenship, has been appointed brigadier general of the new Syrian Army. Other military appointees include nationals from Albania, Egypt, Tajikistan and Jordan, as violence and persecution of religious and ethnic minorities intensify.

Turkey

With the ousting of Bashar al-Assad and his regime in Syria, Turkey has offered to rebuild the Syrian military, which, some experts say, could allow it to become the dominant foreign power in Syria. As one analyst told Business Insider, “Turkey will likely try to fill Russia’s role.”