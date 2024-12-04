Yerevan in gridlock as bus drivers go on strike

YEREVAN—Yerevan bus drivers launched a strike early on the morning of Tuesday, December 3, at Yerevan Bus Company (Yerevan Avtobus), protesting poor working conditions and the lack of promised wage increases. The strike has effectively paralyzed the city’s municipal transport system, leaving tens of thousands of commuters stranded at bus stops across the capital.

As of now, more than 300 bus drivers have participated in the strike, with many stating that their working conditions have not improved despite promises from the city authorities. They demand a wage increase, better working conditions, including functioning restrooms and sanitary facilities, and adequate compensation for overtime work.

Many of the drivers have criticized the city’s failure to address basic needs such as sanitary facilities, with one driver noting, “We were promised solutions for the bathrooms and cleaning staff, but nothing has changed.” According to the drivers, they are often tasked with cleaning buses out of their own pockets.

According to a statement from the mayor’s press office, several drivers have raised “unreasonable demands” coupled with “acts of blackmail.” The city authorities have indicated that the strike will be evaluated under labor law, and criminal action could be pursued against the individuals involved.

In response to the strike, the mayor’s office has dismissed 18 drivers, claiming they violated labor regulations. Haik Kostanyan, the mayor’s press secretary, said that the drivers were dismissed under Articles 113 and 122 of the Labor Code, which allow employers to terminate contracts if employees engage in actions that could cause material damage to the company.

Following the dismissal of the bus drivers, lawyer Manush Yesayan has issued a reminder to the city administration regarding the legal right to strike, citing relevant articles of the Armenian Constitution and Labor Code. In a public statement, Yesayan addressed the Yerevan Municipality, noting, “Since I care deeply about your understanding, let me remind you again — it seems that your organization might not have a legal expert on staff.”

Yesayan referred to Article 58 of the Constitution, which protects the right to strike:

“Employees have the right to strike to protect their economic, social or labor rights. The procedure for conducting a strike is regulated by law. The right to strike can only be restricted by law in the interests of public safety or the protection of other fundamental rights and freedoms.”

She also pointed to Article 73 of the Labor Code, which reinforces this right.

The mayor’s office has temporarily replaced the dismissed drivers with reserve staff until permanent replacements can be found. However, Arthur Chakhoyan, a vocal critic of local authorities, shared a video on social media showing a bus operated by an employee of the city’s Greenery and Environmental Protection department, raising questions about the professionalism and readiness of the temporary staff.

Public figures including Chakhoyan have expressed support for the bus drivers. Chakhoyan said that the drivers were given promises that have been left unfulfilled for months. He argued that the strike is a direct result of poor and disorganized governance, and citizens should not suffer from this disruption. Chakhoyan also expressed concern over the harsh treatment of drivers, emphasizing the deteriorating state of the city’s public transportation system.

The mayor’s office added that any disruptions caused by the strike will be dealt with through legal action. Suren Grigoryan, Yerevan’s deputy mayor, announced that the city is filing a criminal complaint with the prosecutor’s office. Grigoryan acknowledged that the right to strike is protected under the Armenian Constitution, but he said the drivers did not provide prior notice of the strike and have caused significant strain on public services.

The strike has not only raised concerns over working conditions but has also highlighted ongoing issues within the city’s public transportation system, including problems with overcrowding, damaged buses and malfunctioning ticket validation machines.

The strike comes amid major changes in the city’s public transportation system, including the introduction of a new electronic ticketing system set to take full effect on January 1, 2025.

The new system, which will replace the longstanding practice of paying fares in cash, aims to eliminate fare evasion and reduce corruption. Under the new rules, drivers are prohibited from accepting cash from passengers, and all payments must be made electronically. While the municipality has said the changes will modernize the system, the drivers argue that they do not address their core concerns, particularly regarding wages and working conditions.

The reforms will also significantly increase transport fares. Bus and minibus fares in Yerevan have remained at 100 drams (approximately 25 U.S. cents) for more than two decades, but under the new system, commuters will face much higher costs. Passengers will pay 8,800 drams ($22) per month, 23,600 drams per quarter or 88,000 drams annually for unlimited access to buses, trolleybuses and the metro. A one-ride ticket will cost approximately 300 drams, a steep increase from the current fare.

Opposition members of the Yerevan municipal council have strongly criticized the new pricing structure, calling it a heavy financial burden on the city’s residents. While the city introduced price discounts last month for certain groups — including children, students and pensioners — opposition politicians have dismissed the discounts as insufficient. They argue that the new fares will disproportionately affect low-income residents and a growing number of daily commuters.

As of now, the strike is expected to continue. The drivers remain firm in their demands for better working conditions and increased wages. They have vowed to continue their protest until the city administration agrees to address their concerns. The situation remains tense, with ongoing discussions between the drivers, their representatives and city officials.