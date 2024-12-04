Time to walk the talk…we can’t have it both ways

The Armenian Genocide has been a central theme in the development of the Diaspora for over a century. It has clearly been a unifying factor, as nearly all Armenian families suffered horrific losses and have unique and personal stories. At the same time, the unpunished crime has left a dark cloud of frustration over our psyche. We have evolved from victims to survivors, activists and now canonized saints. A few weeks ago, I wrote in this column about our double-edged clannish nature. Our introspective nature makes it difficult to move beyond our cultural borders. Although integration into American society has improved our outreach, we are generally an inward-thinking people. There is a timeless saying that goes, “If you want respect, you have to offer it as well.” The survivor generation earned respect as the primary victims who were expelled from their homeland and forced to rebuild in foreign lands. Their perseverance and tenacity secured the eternal respect of successive generations and the empathy of a sympathetic but distant world.

For those of us who succeeded that first generation, we have seen genocide be institutionalized with specific terminology and codified in international law by the United Nations. It is sadly ironic that the U.N. treaty is called, “The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.” The title is bold in its statement but hollow in practice. The Convention passed in 1948, only a few years after Raphael Lemkin coined the term “genocide” (inspired in part by the Armenian experience), and has been ratified by the vast majority of member nations. The U.N. claims with this treaty to focus on “prevention” and “punishment” of the “crime,” but the reality is that there has been little prevention and even fewer examples of punishment. We have learned that consensus is difficult even in the face of the most despicable crimes. If there had been prevention, we would not be familiar with the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia, Rwanda, Darfur and Bosnia.

While Armenians have little control over continuing atrocities against humanity, we do have responsibility for our reaction. Unfortunately, our response has been tepid at best and closer to ambivalent. This is unacceptable and embarrassing. We remind people constantly of our tragedy and its unique position in history as one of the first genocides in modern times. It is also important to internalize that as a people affected by genocide, we have a responsibility to be active in preventing genocide and supporting other victims. We are quick to declare in our demonstrations and public releases phrases such as “never again” or “a genocide forgotten enables another.” Are these statements only directed towards Armenians and our tragedies, or are they intended for all humanity? If it is the former, then we have learned very little about our responsibilities as human beings. If we believe in the latter, then we need to walk our talk, because our performance thus far has been aloof.

We have heard Armenians say for years that the Jewish community’s response to our misfortune is mild, because they want the Holocaust to maintain its prominent association with genocide. Yet if this is true, aren’t we somewhat guilty of the same behavior? We have an opportunity to elevate our standing in the global community by pursuing our path to justice while adopting an international perspective on crimes against humanity. Give respect to gain respect. Take a stand.

There are many similarities between our two communities, yet the relationship remains a bit puzzling. The ethnic and cultural ties in America are respectful, but the role of Israel has complicated our relationship. The American Jewish community has always played a critical role in the establishment and development of the state of Israel. The current controversy over Israel’s illegal expansionist policies and subjugation of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank are debated in the Jewish community and have created divisions, yet they remain relatively seamless publicly. Apparently their support for the state of Israel will always supersede any policy issues.

Perhaps this is a learning opportunity for our community — an opportunity to demonstrate the difference between blatant anti-semitism and disagreement with the policies of Israel. The Armenian community in America has established good relations with its Jewish counterpart, yet Israel has demonstrated unfortunate anti-Armenian behavior. Israel continues to refuse to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide. I would apply the same logic to Israel that I articulated earlier relative to Armenians and other genocides. The Jews suffered genocide and have a moral responsibility to support other victims. It is disgraceful to subordinate this responsibility to politics. With genocide, there is no middle ground. Lack of recognition is denial.

The Israeli alliance with rogue Azerbaijan has resulted in the death of Armenians and loss of territory and works against the interests of a peaceful Armenia. The matter of the Cows’ Garden patriarchal property in East Jerusalem is a converging of many aggressive behaviors. The initial transaction was illegal and reflects at a minimum the incompetence of the patriarchate in managing these sacred holdings. While the deal was eventually cancelled and is being litigated in the Israeli courts, aggressive behavior by the Jewish developer, authorities and illegal settlers has forced the Armenian community into a defensive position to ward off the land grabbers. Physical assaults on Armenian clergy to forcibly take the property are clear attempts to circumvent due process and the rights of the Armenian community. These are serious violations of trust. The Armenian community in America should make it very clear to the Jewish community here that we will not accept Israel’s behavior towards Armenians. It is a clear example of separating false claims of anti-semitism from the abusive policies of Israel towards Armenians.

It is critical to our political survival that Armenians shed outdated prejudices and join the modern world. One of the most abused and betrayed people in the Middle East region are the Kurds. Spread across several nations, primarily Syria, Iraq, Iran and Turkey, the Kurds have been resilient and courageous, yet many Armenians still reference the Hamidian massacres and the Genocide. Many Kurds have apologized for the crimes of their ancestors, and the Syrian Kurds, in particular, have been active in defending the rights and lives of Armenians. During the campaign against the scourge of ISIS, the Kurds were the ground force ally of the United States. The alliance of U.S. air power and brave Kurdish forces rid large areas of ISIS terrorists. Many Kurds died defending U.S. interests, and more were massacred by invading Turks on the northern Syrian border. There has been little response from the Armenian community in the U.S. The Turks have killed hundreds of Kurds in southeastern Turkey and destroyed the elected political structure of Kurdish mayors and officials. The Syrian Kurds are the allies of the U.S. and have defended Armenians, yet we maintain old values or silence.

The oppression of the Palestinians by the Israelis is yet another opportunity thus far lost. The killing of thousands of civilian Palestinians in Gaza while they are herded from “safe zones” and denied basic human rights is a disgrace. As Armenians, how can we call Artsakh a genocide and not apply the same standard to what is going on in Gaza and the West Bank? The Palestinians in the West Bank have been reliable friends of the beleaguered Armenian community. They both suffer from the wrath of a subjugator that would be happy to see them leave. With livelihoods at risk and the Christian populations declining, holy sites may become protected museum sites with a small clergy presence. Why are Armenians so silent in the face of the Palestinians massacres? We should empathize with the Jews killed by Hamas. It is unacceptable. What about the nearly 50,000 Palestinians killed living in a virtual prison under conditions you would never wish on anyone? If we advocate for the rights of small nations, then the Palestinians’ rights should not be forgotten. Each nation, including Israel, has that right, but no nation can deny that right to others. Our cause starts with the God-given rights of all people.

With open and transparent communication on important issues, we can elevate the quality and respect of our relationships with other communities. Is it better for us to withhold our perspectives on Israeli policy and allow informal and emotional criticism to guide our thinking? Perhaps our Jewish friends would appreciate a direct and honest perspective. The Kurds opened the doors in Diyarbekir a few years ago and saved Armenians in Syria. Isn’t it time to update our thinking? Isn’t that in our interests? Armenians should act as humanitarians in the Palestinian crisis and not as politicians. We have little to add politically. Armenia took the bold step to recognize Palestine. Can the Diaspora offer humanitarian empathy at least?

The world is in a constant state of change. Relationships are dynamic, and those with static views can get left in the dark. As Armenians, we have an inherent responsibility to fight injustice. It is also in our interests to expand our thinking. We expect the support and empathy of others, yet we are slow to offer our support. The intersection of our values and interests with other tragedies requires us to stand up for the oppressed. Our silence limits our impact. We must never blur the lines of right and wrong.