The Region in Brief

Armenia

Members of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly, including Kristine Vardanyan, Anna Grigoryan, Gevorg Manukyan and Arthur Khachatryan, have jointly filed a legal complaint against the government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The lawsuit states that a letter issued by the Foreign Ministry on March 14, 2024, prohibiting the lawmakers from accessing draft agreements exchanged with Azerbaijan, is illegal. Vardanyan confirmed that the court, chaired by Judge Robert Makeyan, had accepted the lawsuit for further consideration. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January 14, 2025. “We are determined to annul this arbitrary decision and restore our right to access this crucial document, which is of significant public interest,” Vardanyan wrote on Facebook.

Artsakh

Dadivank Monastery, a medieval Armenian site in the Karvachar region of Artsakh, which was occupied by Azerbaijan following the 2020 war, has been handed over to the Udi community. Since the war’s conclusion, Azerbaijan has increasingly involved the Christian Udi population, who are descendants of the ancient Caucasian Albanians, in efforts to appropriate Armenian cultural heritage. The government claims that the Udis are the rightful inheritors of several historic Christian sites, including Dadivank, despite the monastery’s deep-rooted connection to Armenian Christianity. The monastery, constructed as early as the ninth century, is home to Armenian inscriptions and ancient khachkars (cross-stones).

Georgia

Widespread protests continue across Georgia following the government’s decision to suspend its bid for European Union membership. Over 300 individuals have been detained since the protests began six days ago, with violent clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, who have deployed tear gas and water cannons. The unrest began after the Georgian Dream party, which secured a parliamentary majority in recent elections, announced it would halt the country’s EU accession talks.

Iran

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, has stated that the Islamic Republic would consider sending forces to Syria should it receive a formal inquiry from Damascus. “Iran is ready to examine the issue of sending forces to Syria if there is an official request from the Syrian government,” Araghchi stated.

Syria

Islamist militant groups launched a significant offensive last week, seizing large portions of Aleppo, a city previously under the control of Syrian government forces. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the assault was led by Hai’at Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist organization that operates under the command of former al-Qaeda affiliates. The militants met with little resistance as they advanced into the city. As clashes between government forces and Islamist militants continue, at least 90 civilians have been reported killed, with many more injured. Among the casualties, a 66-year-old Armenian man Yervand Arslanyan was killed by sniper fire while attempting to flee Aleppo.