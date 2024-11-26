Celebrating the legacy and future of Armenian journalism

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On a memorable Thursday evening, nearly a hundred members of the Armenian community came together to celebrate two monumental milestones: the 125th anniversary of Hairenik, the oldest Armenian-language newspaper in the western hemisphere, and the 90th anniversary of The Armenian Weekly. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of these publications, which have served as vital lifelines connecting generations of Armenians across the Diaspora.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The evening opened with remarks by Ara Nazarian, chair of the Boston Sardarabad ARF, who reflected on these publications’ pivotal role in preserving Armenian identity and culture. This was followed by comments from editors Zaven Torikian and Pauline Getzoyan, who shared insights into the challenges and triumphs of producing content that resonates deeply with the community.

Adding a touch of artistry to the celebration, violinist Haig Hovsepian delivered a stunning musical interlude, captivating the audience with his talent and passion. The program continued with an introduction to Hairenik Media by executive director Alison Tahmizian Meuse and Armenian-language host and Hairenik assistant editor Armen Abdalian, who outlined the evolving role of Armenian media in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

George Aghjayan, ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee member, closed the program with an inspiring presentation on the Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA), highlighting its dedication to fostering cultural preservation and community growth.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A special moment of the evening was the presentation of an award to Garbis Zerdelian, recognizing his decades of dedicated service as an integral member of the Hairenik staff. His unwavering commitment has been instrumental in the longevity and success of these publications, which have remained steadfast in their mission to inform, connect and inspire.

This celebration was a tribute to the past and a recommitment to the future. As articulated in the opening remarks, the legacy of Armenian journalism is rooted in a profound need for connection and preservation. From the pioneering Azdarar of 1794 to the many ARF-affiliated publications established worldwide, Armenian journalism has been a vessel for resilience, identity and advocacy.

Hairenik and The Armenian Weekly stand as testaments to this enduring legacy. As we honor their rich history, we also embrace the opportunities of a new era of communication. The rise of digital media and global connectivity offers unprecedented avenues to amplify the Armenian voice, share our stories and advocate for our community on a global stage.

The event concluded with gratitude to those who made the evening a success, including Kevork and Mania Boyajian from the Armenian American Social Club for providing a delicious meal that brought everyone together in true Armenian tradition.