Inspired Orran gala raises $400,000 for most vulnerable children, elderly and families in Armenia

LOS ANGELES—An outpouring of support by hundreds of energized guests catalyzed the annual Evening with Orran gala in Los Angeles, raising $400,000 and ongoing commitment to Orran, which for nearly 25 years has cared for Armenia’s most vulnerable children, elderly and families. During its nearly 25 years of continual service, Orran has helped more than 30,000 people in dire need from Armenia and Artsakh.

Gala co-chairs Hermine Oruncakciel and Marina Kurian welcomed and thanked supporters and committee members whose wholehearted involvement locally enables Orran to improve the lives of so many in Armenia.

Orran means ‘cradle’ or ‘haven’

Following Father Zaven Markosyan’s invocation, mistress of ceremonies filmmaker Ani Hovannisian Kevorkian brought Orran’s mission and activities to life in words and images, noting that Orran means ‘cradle’ or ‘haven’ in Armenian, a constant embrace, which is precisely what Orran provides for thousands of children in extreme need, sometimes literally taking them off the streets, leading them to safe, productive and fulfilling lives. She said, “As many times as I’ve been to Orran in the past 25 years, during the most exhilarating and crushing times in our homeland, Orran is, without exception, the happiest, most uplifting, active and transformative place I know. All children are precious, but these children who come from families broken by war and economic hardship and other difficult circumstances beyond their control don’t have a chance until Orran notices them, picks them up and shows them that they matter. They can have goals and dreams and help themselves and others. Orran empowers them to do that. Watching these children blossom, it’s clear how bright and capable they are, and that they can impact the course of our history, lead our nation forward. They are Armenia’s guarantors, and we play a huge role in that guarantee.”

Orran provides daily food and clothing, educational and vocational support, compassion and camaraderie, while building their character and sense of purpose, empowering them to become leaders. The charitable non-governmental organization also serves thousands of uprooted families from Artsakh and reaches impoverished families in the outskirts who have no transportation, ensuring that assistance extends beyond its physical centers in Yerevan and Vanadzor. Orran is an enduring pillar of goodwill and hope in Armenia.

Armenia, a nation of paradoxes

Orran co-founder Armine Hovannisian captivated the audience by painting a compelling and honest picture of Armenia and of the impetus for Orran, which she and her husband, the current Republic of Armenia’s first Foreign Minister Raffi K. Hovannisian, created in 2000.

She reflected, “Armenia is a nation of paradoxes. If you were to visit this magical land and walk through the streets of Yerevan, you would be dazzled by the high-end boutiques and gourmet restaurants, luxurious cars and stylishly dressed residents…Just a few blocks away, the picture changes, and you are confronted with a country struggling with a 25% poverty rate, thousands of refugees from Artsakh and a growing inflation rate. No doubt, there is a vast and growing gorge between the haves and have-nots…those who are destined to live in comfort and those who struggle everyday. Orran was created to care for and love the children who are on the margins of society and live in despair. We take those children who are abandoned, hungry, begging on the streets, and walk with them on the path of light, goodness, compassion and promise for a better life.”

Hovannisian offered Sveta Hovhannisyan’s story in example, a teenager whose father abandoned the family, leaving her and her brothers nearly orphaned. But with Orran’s care, Sveta turned her life around, graduating from high school and then from military academies in Armenia and Italy. Penning her life story in Stronger than Ever, Hovhannisyan is currently earning a master’s degree in Italy, soon to return to Armenia to become a military commander.

Graciously acknowledging that none of this life-changing good would be possible without the participation of three generations of Orran supporters, Hovannisian recognized longtime donors and called the youngest volunteers, 8-10 years-old, to the stage.

A bridge between Armenia and Diaspora

Volunteerism is at the core of Orran, as is the bridge it creates between Armenia and the Diaspora. Following an emotional video highlighting the experiences and reflections of students from AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Los Angeles who spent several weeks volunteering at Orran last summer, the students and their teachers, along with head of school David Ghoogasian, stood proudly before the audience. Applauding the critical work of Orran, Ghoogasian then motioned to the students, exclaiming, “What we see here are not just the future leaders, but the leaders of today, and Orran has given them that vehicle to connect with their homeland and their brothers and sisters. And as much as they are thanked for doing what they do there, they get much more out of it. They come back transformed with lifelong commitments.”

World-renowned Armenian folk vocalist Hasmik Harutyunyan and a master ensemble of Armenian instrumentalists transported the guests with their musical performance to the ancestral Armenian homeland. Sponsor-a-child opportunities allowed guests to learn the stories and dreams of the children they chose to help, many of them from Artsakh — again, creating a direct connection between the Diaspora and Armenia.

Hearty food, drink and camaraderie filled the evening attended by professionals, public officials and people from all walks of life, including former California Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian. Longtime Orran supporter Haig Bagerdjian introduced Nazarian, applauding his civic and Armenian leadership and wishing him success in his bid for L.A. City Council.

Nazik and Orran: world champion of resilience

Orran veterans Jack Barseghian and Henrik Sardarbegian roused the crowd as they introduced several one-of-a-kind pieces in the evening’s exciting live auction finale, including an autographed weight used and cherished by Armenian weightlifter and the first Armenian woman to become a world champion in any sport, Nazik Avdalyan. Avdalyan, likewise a champion of Orran, traveled from Armenia to participate in the evening. Her remarkable story of resilience and strength, recovering from a nearly fatal accident to become a world champion, is the subject of a new motion picture The Reverse Side of the Medal, now premiering internationally. Visibly moved as she and the entire crowd watched an excerpt from the film and then the real-life moment of victory, Avdalyan rose to the stage with an impassioned message to the Orran family. She said nothing is more important than sharing her good fortune with those who help others, and in particular, Hovannisian and Orran who have created a haven where children in despair can at last experience joy and thrive. For that reason, she decided to share the very special pair of weights she used on her road to victory, one for the Orran family and one for her to keep at home — a symbol of strength, resilience, unity and triumph.

Orran will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Armenia in April of 2025 with a grand performance by the children of Orran at the Opera House, followed by Orran’s Silver Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles next fall, when the entire community will be invited to join Orran in continuing to uplift the children and future of Armenia. For more information about Orran, visit orran.org.