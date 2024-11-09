ANCA welcomes unprecedented Armenian American electoral impact

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomed the unprecedented impact of Armenian American voters this election cycle — the result of a year-long ANCA campaign to strategically leverage the electoral power of our community and coalition partners in key presidential swing states and hotly contested congressional elections.

“The ANCA played this election smart,” explained ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian in a video issued following the nationwide closing of polls on November 5. “We did not lower our bar or compromise our values, but we did raise our voices and leverage our votes. We did not accept promises, but we did demand accountability.”

The ANCA did not endorse either presidential candidate, explained Hamparian, instead focusing on creating “political costs for those who cross our community — who arm and abet the genocide of Armenians,” and elevating Armenian American concerns — “Artsakh first among them — in the U.S. political arena — as American electoral priorities.”

Hamparian thanked Armenian Americans and coalition partners for helping the community “emerge from this election cycle far stronger than we entered it — respected as a powerful swing state constituency, with voice and vote — impact and influence.”

Watch Hamparian’s video here.

Over 90% of ANCA-endorsed U.S. Senate and House candidates elected

The ANCA endorsed 84 U.S. Senate and House candidates, with over 90% elected to office in 20 states across the U.S. Each ANCA endorsement was backed up by detailed report cards documenting the track record of every incumbent senator and representative across over 40 policy criteria — with a heavy focus on holding Azerbaijan for its genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and supporting Armenia’s security and sovereignty. This year’s report cards cover an unprecedented range of legislative, community and social media activities — including resolutions, letters, events and public statements supporting the ANCA’s advocacy priorities.

Also taken into consideration were membership in the Armenian Caucus; travel to Armenia and Artsakh; participation in Armenian American events commemorating the Armenian Genocide; demanding accountability for the Artsakh genocide and marking Armenia’s independence; engagement with local Armenian American constituents; and significantly, support for a broad array of congressional letters on ANCA-backed advocacy priorities — including the FY24 and FY25 foreign aid bills and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The full list of ANCA-endorsed candidates is available here.