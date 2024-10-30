My oath to the Armenian Relief Society

Joining the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) as an AYF member was an incredibly meaningful and memorable experience, especially due to the unique setting and the people by my side. Five of us took the oath that night, each driven by a shared passion to serve our community and uphold the values of our Armenian heritage. As young AYFers, we were already deeply involved in activism and cultural initiatives, but this was a step toward something bigger, a lifelong commitment to humanitarian work through the ARS.

The ceremony took place at the ARS Chicago “Zabelle” Armenian Jazz Night, an event celebrating the music of Robert Amirkhanian and featuring a performance by his daughter Maria Amirkhanian. This fundraising event supported the ARS Central Executive in purchasing a mammogram machine for the ARS mother and child clinic in the Akhourian region. The night was a celebration of artistic and humanitarian contributions to Armenian life, and taking our ARS oath in such a setting reinforced the significance of our commitment.

The experience was made even more special, because my grandmother stood beside me as my gnkamayr in a symbolic passing of the torch. She has been a dedicated member of the ARS for many years, and her life of service has always been a source of inspiration for me. My oath continues the legacy of service that both my mother and grandmother have embodied throughout their lives. As I recited the oath, I felt the weight of the responsibility but also an overwhelming sense of pride. With my grandmother’s presence, I knew that I was stepping into a role she had prepared me for.

The five of us who stood together that night were just a small part of a much larger movement. Our shared experiences in the AYF shaped us into young Armenians committed to making a difference. ARS’s values of service, compassion and dedication to the Armenian cause are now ours to uphold, and we are ready to take on that responsibility.

The night was an unforgettable blend of music, community and personal milestones. It symbolized not only our individual commitments but also the continued strength and unity of our Armenian community, bound together by a shared love for our culture and a dedication to making a difference in the world.