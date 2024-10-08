I was granted the opportunity to serve as a mentor, advisor and coach with the Providence AYF “Varantian” Chapter over 40 years ago. One would think that it’s a long time, but only if you are doing something you don’t enjoy. I have seen all sorts of member athletes come and go, from those who went on to compete at the collegiate level to those who simply do their best and want to be part of the program — a program that has withstood the test of time.

Every one of these athletes, whether they were a high scorer or never managed to get one point, mattered. I truly mean those words, which are the same ones I spoke at this year’s team dinner in Downtown Detroit — a dinner organized by AYF “Varantian” and Providence ARS “Ani” Chapter member Ani Comella.

Comella served on the Junior Executive, and as her time in the AYF is winding down, she now serves on the Senior Executive.

Comella can swim, play softball, run, jump, hurdle and play tennis. She even did the pentathlon one year. Why? That’s what the team needed her to do, and she does well in all of these events.

She’s also creative, and her talent helped us put together a pep rally slide show in August that was the best we had in years. Prior to the pep rally, Comella reached out to all the athletes and coaches and asked us all for a special memory regarding the AYF Olympics, which is something Coach Ken Topalian does at the team dinner each year.

I could go on and on, but I think you get the picture.

Now, “the rest of the story” as the late great Paul Harvey used to call it.

At this year’s AYF Olympics, Detroit had locked up first place with a massive team of women and men. They were winning points all day on Sunday after dominating the swim meet on Friday night.

The women’s hurdles were about to start, and Comella was ready — ready to get Providence a point or two, as we knew placing in the top three was within reach.

She did her best, as she always does, and placed third — or at least those in charge thought she placed third. Comella informed the committee that she placed fourth and felt terrible that the woman who actually got third would not get her medal. She told me that the bronze medal would haunt her, and it was bad karma should she accept it.

Our chapter team finished fourth in the final scoring by two points and missed second by just four points. As it turns out, we still would have finished fourth by one point had she not said anything. However, if the girl who originally placed fourth had been from New Jersey (she was from Detroit), there would have been a tie for third place overall.

In the 40 plus years I have been at this, certain memories are keepers. Now you know the “rest of the story.”