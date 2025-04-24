Commemorative statement from the Armenian Evangelical World Council

On this solemn occasion, the Armenian Evangelical World Council commemorates the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide committed by Ottoman Turkey. We bow our heads in reverence and profound respect before the memory of our martyrs—men, women and children—whose lives were violently taken; whose homes and communities were devastated; whose churches, schools and institutions of health and learning were destroyed; whose cultural heritage was looted; and whose ancestral homeland was desecrated. We remember not only the physical destruction inflicted upon our people, but also the incalculable spiritual, cultural, economic and generational losses that continue to affect us to this day.

One hundred and ten years later, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to memory, justice, healing and advancement. We categorically reject all efforts by the perpetrators and their successors to deny, distort or revise the historical truth of the Armenian Genocide and even Armenian history. Attempts to erase the record, blame the victims or silence the voices of descendants and survivors constitute grave injustices and moral failures that deepen the wounds of history. Tragically, the world’s silence and indifference persist. The recent usurpation of the historic Armenian land of Artsakh, the illegal arrests and sham trials of its former leadership, and the forced displacement of its indigenous population—descendants of a people who had remained rooted in their homeland for millennia—represent a renewed manifestation of genocidal mentality. The failure of the international community to intervene or speak with moral clarity underscores the enduring complicity of silence.

For over a century, global powers, political entities and even religious, academic and legal institutions have too often turned a blind eye to the truth, guided more by expediency than by justice. This silence has exacted a heavy toll on humanity, paving the way for subsequent genocides and crimes against humanity. Genocide denial remains one of the most insidious manifestations of moral decay in the modern world. Any effort to distort the truth of Armenian history, culture and land must be unequivocally rejected by the civilized world. A particularly deplorable example of such revisionism, among many, was the recent conference organized by Azerbaijan and hosted at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome—a discredit to historical scholarship and ethical responsibility.

At the same time, we gratefully acknowledge and honor all countries, organizations, churches and other entities that have formally recognized the Armenian Genocide and continue to play a meaningful role in healing its wounds. Their commitment to truth and justice stands as a beacon of moral courage in a world too often marked by silence, opportunism and denial.

And yet, despite death and destruction, despite exile and dispersion, the Armenian people endured. We honor the God-given resilience that has empowered us not only to survive, but to thrive. We give thanks for the realization of our ancestors’ dreams through the establishment and development of the independent Republic of Armenia. We celebrate the vitality of the Armenian Diaspora, flourishing across continents—a living testament to the enduring spirit of our people.

Rooted in the principles of our Christian faith, and empowered by the ever-living spirit of the Resurrected Lord, we call upon all people of conscience to stand for truth, righteousness and a just peace. True reconciliation must begin with the acknowledgment of historical truth, repentance for the crime of Genocide and its denial, and the honoring of memory. Genocide must never be subjected to political manipulation, but regarded with the highest moral seriousness and clarity.

Let this 110th commemoration be more than a remembrance of the past. Let it serve as a renewed commitment to justice, human dignity and the sanctity of life. Let it be a call to all Armenians to remain steadfast in faith and resilience, in the spirit of unity and self-giving, and continued zeal for nation-building and a call to the global community to awaken its conscience to the history and ongoing, painful reality of all genocides in modern times.

May we remain faithful stewards of the legacy of our martyrs, and may we labor unceasingly for a just and peaceful world in which such evil is never allowed to flourish again.

Prayerfully,

Rev. Paul Haidostian, Ph.D.

President

Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian

Executive Director