Reflecting on my last AYF Olympics as an AYF member

The AYF Olympics is an event like no other. It has grown from its first iteration in 1934 as a modest gathering of AYF members and supporters to the premiere Armenian event on the East Coast. The Olympics serves a dual purpose: supporting the organization financially and enabling it to execute its slate of programs while also providing an athletic venue for our membership to compete and uphold the fraternal spirit of the AYF.

Therefore, I would like to follow my previous reflection on the Tri-Regional Seminar with a reflection on attending my last AYF Olympic Games as an AYF member.

I went to my first AYF Olympics as a 16-year-old in Boston back in 2012. I remember it vividly and laugh at how I thought I was fast enough to compete in the 100 and 200 meter dash events. I did, however, register my first career point at the 2012 Olympics, finishing fourth in the men’s high jump.

I did not expect the journey that my AYF career would take with the AYF Olympic Games. Up until 2021, my only relationship with the Games was as an AYF athlete. In 2021, when I had the honor and privilege to serve as the AYF co-chair, I was given the daunting task of hosting the first Olympics since COVID-19 forced the organization to cancel the 2020 Games. After much deliberation, it was determined in spring of 2021 that the intended host, Worcester, would be unable to host the 2021 Games. Luckily, the Providence community was able to pull off an impossible task: plan an AYF Olympics in just three months. I also had the honor of training all summer with my Providence chapter and earning a first-place finish in a tie with Greater Boston, the first in AYF Olympics history.

After pulling off an unimaginable record-breaking Olympics, my relationship with the event changed dramatically. In 2022, I was elected to the AYF-YOARF Central Executive and have served as the Central Executive representative to the AYF Olympics for the past three years.

After attending the Olympics in Detroit this year, here are some of my reflections on the AYF’s flagship athletic event:

First and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the 2024 Detroit Olympics Steering Committee. There has been no greater pleasure than serving with these individuals in my last year. This year’s Steering Committee was an incredibly dedicated group of individuals who left no stone unturned and ultimately delivered a fantastic Olympic Games for the AYF organization and Greater Detroit community. From the bottom of my heart — thank you!

This year, I chose to compete in tennis, an event that I competed in for a few years and even previously placed in. More important, however, was my excitement to watch one of my best friends, Hagop Taraksian, chase after what would be a record-breaking eighth AYF Olympics tennis title. In characteristic fashion, Hagop took home the gold medal. Watching Hagop dominate for all of these years has been one of my fondest memories, and watching him break the record (shared by Harry Derderian and Dave Mossoian) with Harry present is a testament to the generational legacy that the AYF Olympics brings to our community. Congratulations Hagop, and I look forward to seeing you raise the bar even further next year in your last Olympics in Boston.

Another note on tennis — we need to have a serious conversation about awarding more points to the tennis medalists. After watching the final matches year after year, I have no doubt that the AYF Olympics tennis tournament is a grueling test of physical and mental ability. You typically need to win at least three matches to win the gold medal, and playing in the beating sun all day is not for the weak-minded — maybe something for this year’s Convention to take into consideration.

The softball tournament on Saturday this year was undoubtedly the best experience of the weekend. Firstly, we must give a huge shoutout to David Shahrigian, the athletics chair of the Detroit Steering Committee, for locating a perfect venue. With four fields at our disposal, we were able to move along the softball tournament at an unprecedented pace. This resulted in an incredible environment for the softball final, with all attendees sticking around to watch. Typically, the final starts at 5 p.m. or later, and then most attendees head back to the hotel to prepare for the night. I believe that a facility with four softball fields is the new required minimum for the Games moving forward.

Some of my best memories at the AYF Olympics involve Providence’s domination on the softball diamond. The culmination of this year’s three-peat started back in 2018 in Philadelphia, when we won our first softball game after several years of first-round exits. Beating a tough Detroit team in the final for a third year in a row to cement this Providence group as a true softball dynasty is a memory I will cherish forever. I don’t foresee the rivalry between Providence and Detroit dying down any time soon.

A big shoutout to the picnic and concessions crew who worked tirelessly throughout the day on Saturday. The system of buying meal tickets ahead of time proved to be another fantastic decision by the Steering Committee and helped alleviate the typically brutal meal lines at the picnic. I hope future Steering Committees adopt a similar system.

On Sunday, I realized how lucky we are when it comes to weather. In 90 years of AYF Olympic Games, we have only had one year that was fully rained out. You don’t have to be a betting man to know that those odds are extremely unlikely. A sunny but breezy day provided a great environment for athletes and attendees alike. Maybe our luck is part of the magic of the Olympics.

It was my last chance to shine as the check-ins were called for the long jump and triple jump. Having not practiced once all summer, my expectations were low. In the long jump, my first few attempts were in the 17-foot range. Through some divine intervention, I miraculously pulled off a jump of 18’ 6.5” for the last long jump of my AYF career. Although it was not enough for first place, I secured the silver medal and registered my highest career finish in the event. I will miss competing in the long jump, as it is one of the most fraternal and supportive environments at the Games. It is a perfect representation of the true purpose of the Olympics, as veteran members always coach the younger competitors with tips and pointers.

Although I got the silver medal in long jump, I was not as fortunate in the triple jump. My assessment of this event after competing it in for many years — it’s simply awful, and whoever invented it is truly deranged.

A fair warning to all my younger AYF members — competing in the AYF Olympics at age 28 HURTS. Prepare yourself to feel as if you were hit by a truck the next day. I’m sure my fellow graduating AYF members can vouch for me.

The Opening Ceremonies can be a pain point for both the organizing committee and attendees. I have never experienced an Opening Ceremonies as seamless as this year’s. The parade of athletes was marvelous, the speeches were concise and effective and the efficient setup and breakdown by the dozens of volunteers was a sight to see.

Any AYF Olympics coach will tell you — it’s all about the relays. Providence missed out on third place by a razor-thin margin of two points, scoring a whopping zero points in the track relays. The relays are unforgiving. After competing all weekend, you must run on an empty tank of gas in a mad dash to push your chapter over the edge.

Day-by-day athletic recap aside, some other general comments:

Detroit, as expected, showed up. With a whopping 63 athletes, this Olympics was always theirs to win. It was just a matter of by how much. Congratulations to the 2024 AYF Olympics Champions — let’s see if they can retire the Cup next year in Boston.

One of the dearest friendships I have made through the AYF Olympics is with Mark Gavoor. He has inspired me in countless ways, most importantly by continuing to uphold the legacy of Tom Vartabedian and reporting on the Olympic Games for the Weekly . He has done a praiseworthy job, and I hope to join him in the next generation of AYF Olympics reporters.

I was happy to see a strong showing from our neighboring regions, the AYF Western United States and AYF Canada. I hope that their participation numbers continue to increase in the coming years in honor of our previous relationship when we operated as one region.

I have had the pleasure of handing out the King, Queen, Spirit and Chapter awards for the past three years. Seeing the emotion and surprise on the faces of the recipients is always a favorite moment of mine. Hearing the roaring applause from the attendees is one small reflection of the blood, sweat and tears that the recipients have put into the AYF, their community and the Armenian Cause.

The Central Executive made the decision to present two additional awards this year, an AYF Olympics Lifetime Achievement Award to John Berberian and Hachig Kazarian. These awards are well-deserved and long overdue. The environment at the AYF Olympic Grand Ball on Sunday night was transcendent, with Kazarian taking the stage for yet another Detroit haleh . If you weren’t there for it, imagine about four rows of attendees packed at the front of the stage with their phones out recording the magical performance Hachig delivered. John and Hachig kicked this thing off nearly 50 years ago and will never disappoint a crowd if you put one in front of them.

Speaking of the haleh , watching the youngest generation continue to preserve our heritage and culture always brings a smile to my face. Watching Michael Kurkechian lead the haleh front and center in his hometown was proof that the next generation of soldiers in the fight against assimilation is ready for battle.

As I reflect, I have had a fairly modest and successful AYF Olympics career. I have been lucky enough to be a part of three AYF Olympic Cups (2012, 2015, 2021) and a softball three-peat (2022-2024) with a career total of 34 individual points. I have also had the honor of being awarded the Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award in 2021. However, what I will remember more than any of these achievements is the Providence chapter’s camaraderie and strong bond this year in Detroit. You can win a dozen AYF Olympics, but nothing beats the small moments, like the Providence tradition of sharing your favorite AYF Olympics memory at our annual chapter dinner. These are the moments I will miss more than any trophy, award or medal.

To all of my coaches over the years — Ken Topalian, Steve Elmasian, Mike Varadian, Bob Tutunjian, Paulie Haroian, Steve Mesrobian, Mike Mangasarian and many others — thank you. These individuals are ready at the drop of a hat when it comes to anything the Providence chapter needs. I cannot begin to verbalize the respect and gratitude that I have for our Providence alumni support base, and I am honored to start my new chapter and join you soon next year.

Last but not least, watching my son Mshag run his first kiddie race was a core memory for me. Although he is only one year old, this was his second Olympics. I could not contain my excitement ahead of the weekend, as it was all I could talk about to my family. I can’t wait to show him the video and begin to explain the magical history of the AYF Olympics. For a 14-month-old, he humbly destroyed the competition — his fellow future competitors better be ready to eat his dust!

When it comes to the AYF Olympics, I know my relationship with the Games will not end anytime soon. I will find a way to give back, whether it be raking a long jump pit, writing for the Olympics Special Issue, shagging a shot put or serving on a Steering Committee. I am beyond excited to join the Providence coaching staff and help the chapter work towards future athletic achievements. I am most looking forward to watching Mshag compete as a third-generation AYF member at his first AYF Olympics in 2039 alongside my wife Kenar. According to my calculations, that should land us back in the Midwest!

To the sacred event that is the AYF Olympics — thank you for everything you have done for the AYF-YOARF and our homeland. Your impact is indescribable, your environment is irresistible and your legacy is eternal.