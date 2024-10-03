ARS Norian Youth Connect to be held at Library of Congress and Johns Hopkins University Oct. 26-27

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States is proud to announce that the anticipated fall 2024 ARS Norian Youth Connect Program (YCP) will take place in D.C. the weekend of Oct. 26-27, 2024.

The event is scheduled to commence at the Library of Congress on Saturday morning with a display of Armenian manuscripts and a talk by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian and continue at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) with three talks and discussions featuring Dr. Jesse S. Arlen, Dr. Aline Baghdassarian and Dr. Amy Austin Holmes. A discussion on Armenia and Artsakh will be held on Sunday morning.

Dr. Mouradian will once again serve as the program director.

To secure a spot, students can register on the ARS of Eastern U.S. website. The application fee is $50 and covers the program plus breakfast, lunch, dinner and the evening social. Overnight accommodations will be provided exclusively to out-of-town students. The registration deadline is October 21, 2024. Space is limited.

Following is information about the speakers and the titles of their presentations.

Jesse S. Arlen will discuss Medieval Armenian Colophons. Dr. Arlen is the director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center at the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America and a research fellow at the Orthodox Christian Studies Center of Fordham University. He earned his Ph.D. from UCLA in 2021, with a dissertation on the life and works of Anania of Narek and 10th-century religious developments in medieval Armenia. He is the co-author with Matthew J. Sarkisian of Odes of Saint Nersess the Graceful: Annotated Translation (New York, NY: Tarkmaneal Press, 2024).

Aline Baghdassarian’s talk is titled “Pediatric Emergency Care in Armenia: Collaboration and Commitment.” Dr. Baghdassarian is a pediatric emergency medicine physician. She is the director of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine fellowship program at INOVA Fairfax Children’s Hospital and associate professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She earned her medical degree (MD) from the school of medicine at the American University of Beirut. She then pursued postgraduate training in pediatrics at the Children’s National Hospital/The George Washington University and pediatric emergency medicine at Nemours/AI DuPont hospital for children/Thomas Jefferson University.

Amy Austin Holmes’s talk is titled “Dead States and Living Legacies: Experiments in Self-Rule from the Republic of Mount Ararat to Northeast Syria.” Dr. Holmes is research professor at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University and also teaches at the Bush School of Government & Public Service. She earned her Ph.D. at Johns Hopkins University and previously served at the U.S. State Department through a Council on Foreign Relations fellowship. Statelet of Survivors: The Making of a Semi-Autonomous Region in Northeast Syria is her third book (Oxford University Press 2024).

Khatchig Mouradian will offer a presentation on Armenian manuscripts at the Library of Congress. Dr. Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University, and the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress. He is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918 (2021), the co-editor of After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience (2023) and The I.B.Tauris Handbook of the Late Ottoman Empire: History and Legacy (forthcoming in 2025).