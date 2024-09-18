Congressman Schiff seeks seizure of Azerbaijani assets to fund Artsakh revenue recovery

WASHINGTON—Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) — the ANCA endorsed candidate for California’s U.S. Senate seat — has introduced a bipartisan bill to seize Azerbaijani assets for transfer to an Artsakh Revenue Recovery Fund that would be established to compensate Armenians forcibly driven from Artsakh for lost revenue resulting from Azerbaijan’s genocidal ethnic cleansing.

“Azerbaijan’s continued actions against the people of Artsakh have created a humanitarian disaster and amounted to ethnic cleansing,” said Rep. Schiff upon introduction of the measure. “We must ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that the innocent victims of Artsakh are compensated for their immense losses. My legislation will provide a mechanism for justice and financial restitution for those who have lost everything due to Azerbaijan’s aggression.”

“We join with Congressman Schiff in seeking U.S. presidential authority to seize Azerbaijani assets and transfer them to an Artsakh Revenue Recovery Fund — a bold move to secure a measure of justice for Azerbaijan’s crimes against Artsakh and the Armenian nation,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Our ANCA national board, regional bodies and local chapters are proud to have endorsed Adam Schiff — a longtime champion of our community — in his race for the U.S. Senate seat from California and encourage Armenian Americans from across the Golden State to vote and volunteer for his campaign,” added Hamparian.

“Thank you, Congressman Schiff, for your unwavering commitment to the Armenian people and causes. This bill is the embodiment of human rights, dignity, compassion, fairness and justice for the people of Artsakh and their eventual return to their homeland after the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh carried out by Azerbaijan,” said ANCA Burbank Chair Sarkis Simonian.

The ANCA has issued a nationwide call to action to secure support for the bill, available at anca.org/recovery.

Joining Rep. Schiff as original cosponsors of the bipartisan measure are Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Representatives Gabe Amo (D-RI), Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Jim Costa (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Seth Magaziner (D-RI), James McGovern (D-MA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Kevin Mullin (D-CA), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Linda Sánchez (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV) and Lori Trahan (D-MA).

The Artsakh Revenue Recovery Act aims to hold Azerbaijan accountable by:

— Making the Azerbaijani government liable for compensating ethnically cleansed Armenians.

— Establishing the Artsakh Revenue Recovery Fund to compensate for lost property and business revenue. If Azerbaijan refuses, the bill authorizes the seizure of Azerbaijani sovereign assets in the U.S. to cover these payments.

Notably, the bill reaffirms the right of return for Artsakh’s Armenians by recognizing their property rights. Compensation through asset seizures will not transfer ownership of Armenian property, ensuring Armenians can reclaim their homes and businesses.

The full text of the measure is available here.

In a statement submitted to the Congressional Record marking the first anniversary of Azerbaijan’s military assault on Artsakh and the subsequent genocidal forced depopulation of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population, Rep. Schiff stated, “Azerbaijan must accept responsibility for the enormous humanitarian crisis that its blockade and military assault on Artsakh created. It must release the hostages and prisoners and commit to the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage. It must assure those who have property in Artsakh the ability to return to their ancestral home and to rebuild their lives and ease the suffering of refugees now. Azerbaijan must accept the responsibility to compensate lost revenue of those who left Artsakh. This compensation cannot fully address the disruption to lives. But, it is an important start to address the current suffering of those who lost so much.”

Rep. Schiff’s full statement for the Congressional Record is available here.