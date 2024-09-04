Hamazkayin Children’s Playhouse Daycare Center celebrating 10th anniversary

The Hamazkayin USA Eastern Region Children’s Playhouse Daycare Center, located in Teaneck, New Jersey, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. The daycare center was founded in August 2014.

“The first line of the song ‘Sardarabad’ says it beautifully: ‘When there is no solution to a problem, crazy people find a way.’ And Hamazkayin found a way to purchase the property and call it the Children’s Playhouse Daycare Center,” said Hasmig Deirkrikorian-Aprahamian, chair of the Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

For 10 years, the daycare center has served the community, at first under the directorship of Floria Kasbaryan and now with Houry Sanossian. Kasbaryan continues to help with the day-to-day operations of the center, and Kari Ghezerian serves as accountant. There is also a nine-member subcommittee that meets regularly.

“We could not have succeeded this many years without their devotion and unsparing donation of time and talent to the center,” Deirkrikorian-Aprahamian said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Children’s Playhouse Daycare Center has 10 credentialed teachers for the current population of 37 students, ranging in age from three months to seven years. The Children’s Playhouse offers age-appropriate curricula for its clients and has educators who are also trained in special needs education.

The daycare center follows the state of New Jersey “Grow NJ Kids” Quality Rating Improvement System, a program to raise the quality of childcare and early learning across the state.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Children’s Playhouse with a special event at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 21 Shepard Avenue in Teaneck, New Jersey. A dinner will follow at Krichian’s Grill & Bistro, 399 Crooks Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07503.

For more information and to reserve your seat, please email east@hamazkayin-usa.org or call 201-264-5618.