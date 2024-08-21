Seasonal travel, visiting Armenia and identity

It is the season of travel. Families and students have more flexibility during the summer months, and good weather is always a motivation. Travel to Armenia is particularly robust from late spring into fall. After taking several trips in that window, my preference is early fall. The weather is very cooperative with the summer heat dissipating, and students start returning to school. Public schools in Armenia start on September 1, and whether in an urban location or rural village, seeing students fill the classrooms is a display of hope for the future. In the early fall, the environmental diversity of Armenia is on full display. In Vayots Dzor, one could think they are in the American Southwest, with its pastel rock formations and arid climate. If you go north to the Lori province, it looks like New Hampshire during the peak foliage period. Armenia offers visitors incredible geographic experiences. The wide array of educational, professional and cultural experiences are equally attractive. Armenia is a developing country that can increasingly offer diasporans their needs right at home.

I am not certain whether my observations are supported by hard data, but I have seen an uptick of American-Armenian travel this year. We have a dear friend in Armenia who is a superb tour guide. We met her in 2013 when she was our guide for a trip of lifelong AYF friends. She has since become like a daughter to us and a partner in our work with the Paruyr Sevak village. One of the things I admire about most guides in Armenia is that their work is much more than a job. They consider themselves patriotic ambassadors of the country, and they exude a unique love of their nation. During the pandemic, many tour guides lost the foundation of their work as tourism dried up worldwide. Many had to seek employment in other areas to make ends meet. The return to employment in tourism was a slow process, as fear of travel gradually waned and seasonal exploration returned. This spring and summer, our friend has been extremely busy with several back-to-back engagements. It has been non-stop for several months, and her network in the business shares a similar view.

I have encountered several Armenian families from the United States whose college-age children are employed in internships with Armenian companies. They range from robotics companies to hospitality and IT. This is a remarkable development for Armenia, the diaspora and our children. Most students today seek summer internships at least by their junior year or earlier to gain valuable professional experience and begin building a resume. Today, students can partake in that internship process in Armenia while enhancing their ethnic identity. These were things that we could only dream about 30 years ago, and now they are a part of our reality. The families that I met visited their children, so that what began as an internship and identity experience grew into a family vacation in the homeland. This is the opportunity that awaits us and can be leveraged in multiple ways. For most of these programs, there are more worthy applicants than positions. In quality initiatives, demand usually outweighs supply. Internships are a result of the financial health of a company. During my time in corporate life, every year we would determine our internship and summer assistance programs based on our financial performance and forecasts. Investing in the prosperity of the Armenian economy has many secondary benefits, one of which is the opportunity for internships and international exchanges. There are many groups such as the AYF, AGBU and Birthright that bridge the diaspora and Armenia in this regard. They are to be commended for their commitment, and their programs should be expanded. When our children share an emotional connection with the homeland, the bonds of identity are formed. When they experience a personal development journey in Armenia, it becomes a permanent part of the fabric of their lives.

One of the intriguing aspects of experiencing the homeland is that there are endless paths for taking that journey. One of the most popular and impactful initial visits is to travel as a family. I was thrilled to come in contact this spring and summer with several families traveling to Armenia for the first time to bask in its beauty together. These memories become a permanent part of their lives. When they reminisce in 20 years, it won’t just be about Disney or the beach, but about discovering Armenia as a family. Many of our youth continue that journey with peers in volunteer programs designed to unearth knowledge and build bonds within their own age groups. Armenian kids in the United States build friendships at camps and retreats that last a lifetime. What an amazing and unique position to be a teenager with friends across the country. It adds rich and fulfilling content to their lives. Having a similar experience in Armenia adds an entirely new dimension to camaraderie and contributes to their maturation as young adults. If our objective as an Armenian diaspora is to improve the environment for our children with each generation, then I would argue that we are succeeding in this dimension. There are more exciting and dynamic options available to our children today than in any period in recent memory. All we have to do as parents is provide our children with the guidance to take advantage of these opportunities.

Another aspect of engagement through travel is what I will call “focused outreach.” For decades we have witnessed support for Armenia and its institutions through philanthropic organizations. Another trend, particularly in rural development, has been individuals or small groups investing in a particular village or region. There are many Armenians who seek a deeper relationship with the homeland beyond donating to particular projects. I know several Armenian American families engaged in such an endeavor. My advice is, if you are in such a position, then continue your focus on that village. After the initial project, ask the question, “What’s next?” With that approach, you will experience joy beyond adding value. You will be rewarded with the wealth of friendship and relationships.

I learned the value of such an approach from a dear friend, the late Jack Medzorian and his wife Eva. For over 25 years, they traveled, usually twice a year, to Tavush to support the needs of that region. Several years ago, my wife and I were honored to witness their patriotism in Chambarak, where they procured medical equipment for a new clinic. Every year, they pursued a new set of projects that made a difference in the lives of the locals. I was in awe, not only of their sustained commitment but the friendships they developed. Jack and Eva had many friends in Tavush border villages. They held tireless fundraisers and never apologized for raising money to meet the needs of our brethren. It inspired us to follow a similar path. I encourage all of us to take the next step in deepening our relationships. Don’t limit yourself to tourism with limited observations of buildings and monuments. The real joy of visiting Armenia is knowing the people by investing in relationships and calling some of its citizens your friends.

Every time an individual Armenian or a family from the diaspora visits the homeland, they return a changed person. It may be as simple as never forgetting that first glimpse of Ararat after only seeing it in pictures your entire life. It could lead to a return and an acknowledgement that you have advanced beyond tourism and want to contribute. Others find such comfort that they move there part time or fully repatriate. Each act, small or large, helps bring the puzzle together, broken by the genocidal Turks. Armenia can be the glue that reattaches your identity. When we do return to the United States, it is usually with revitalized energy. This summer, the new and dynamic priest of the Armenian Church of Our Savior, Der Tadeos Barseghyan, led a large contingent of his parish on a pilgrimage to the homeland. Der Hayr is a native of Armenia and I am certain added a valuable perspective. The pictures of the 40 or so parishioners eating, worshiping and touring together was a bonding experience in progress. The beneficiary of this trip, aside from personal impact on faith and heritage, will be the Worcester parish. I happily await the expected revitalization that will occur as a result of this experience. There are many ways for Armenia to find its way into your heart. Open your heart and experience the endless joy.