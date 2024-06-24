COAF’s English language textbooks win competition to be used in Armenian public schools

YEREVAN—The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is proud to announce that our English language textbooks, created by our dedicated English programs teams for the third, sixth and eighth grades, have been selected by the Armenian government to become the new English language textbooks for public schools across the country. These textbooks emerged as the winners in a competitive open call for new public school textbooks.

This prestigious recognition underscores the invaluable contributions of our content development team and the dedicated teachers who authored the textbooks. These teachers bring first-hand classroom experience and a deep understanding of the needs and challenges faced by students, ensuring that the materials are not only educational but also relevant and engaging.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia has been a true partner to COAF in the development journey of these textbooks. Content from our textbooks was rigorously piloted and enhanced in our English language educational programs and realized in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Armenia over the last two years. The students who have already studied with our original materials not only improved their language skills but also gained valuable soft skills such as public speaking, critical thinking and research.

One of the key focuses of COAF’s new English textbooks is their innovative methodology and content, designed to be interactive and engaging. Օur approach sparks joy in learning, making education an exciting and enjoyable experience that doesn’t necessarily rely on homework to instill the lessons learned.

“This is a monumental achievement for COAF,” said Liana Ghaltaghchyan, CEO at COAF. “Beyond imparting excellent English language knowledge and skills, our textbooks foster essential soft skills such as independent thinking, public speaking, critical thinking, teamwork and research skills. We are honored that our textbooks will play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of Armenians.”

COAF is committed to providing high-quality educational resources that not only enhance language proﬁciency but also equip students with the skills necessary to succeed in the 21st century and help broaden their horizons. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these textbooks will have on students across Armenia.