Inaugural Armenian Divine Liturgy and Cultural evening held in Vietnam

On May 4, 2024, an “Armenian Cultural Evening” event was held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This was organized in cooperation with the Armenian Embassy in Vietnam and Armenian Honorary Consulate to Ho Chi Minh City Gregory Ohannesian, alongside Hagop Boghossian from Sydney, Australia.

The event was attended by the newly-appointed Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Suren Baghdasaryan; Armenian Ambassador to Indonesia Serob Bejanyan; His Eminence Archbishop Haigazoun Najarian, primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Australia and New Zealand; representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City municipal government’s foreign relations department and diplomatic corps; diocesan and church representatives from Sydney and members of spiritual and business circles.

Ambassador Baghdasaryan addressed the participants with a greeting, thanking Ohannesian for organizing the event and noting that art and music are a link between peoples, cultures and the Armenian nation. Despite the unprecedented challenges that face the Armenian people, they remain loyal to their identity and culture. He stressed the importance of Armenia’s relations with Vietnam and other countries of the Southeast Asia and Pacific region as among the factors strengthening the country’s capabilities. He also emphasized the significance of maintaining the connection between the homeland and the diaspora to strengthen Armenia’s international public recognition and positions. The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Archbishop Najarian for his first historic visit to Vietnam and the efforts of outgoing Armenian Ambassador to Vietnam Vahram Kazhoyan.

The evening continued with an address by Boghossian and Van Luong. Anahit Stepanyan, a dancer from the “Berd” ensemble of Armenia, and Vigen Balasanyan, a performer of traditional Armenian brass instruments, performed unique Armenian music and dance and showcased traditional costumes and paintings depicting the Armenian alphabet. Vartan Elmasian performed an Armenian song, and Luong recited Paruyr Sevak’s beautiful poem “We are few, but we are Armenian” in the Vietnamese language. Tourist videos about Armenia were also presented. Reverend Father Avetis Hambardzumyan, parish pastor of the Holy Resurrection Armenian Church in Sydney, introduced the history of the traditional costume, the taraz.

At the end of the evening, His Eminence Archbishop Najarian addressed the audience, emphasizing the unifying role of Armenian identity, faith and culture.

On May 5, in the church of the Pastoral Center of the Diocese of the Catholic Church of Ho Chi Minh City, Archbishop Najarian held an inaugural Armenian Divine Liturgy for the Armenians living in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as those who came from other countries of the region. During the liturgy, a memorial ceremony was held for the victims of the Armenian Genocide, the first such event in Vietnam.

After the liturgy, the consecration ceremony of the Armenian Honorary Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City took place.