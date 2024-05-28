Echoes of Armenia: A concert celebrating the generational transfer of music

Join us at the Mosesian Center in Watertown, Massachusetts on September 14 with oud master John Berberian and Armadi Tsayn, featuring RazAvaz, for an incredible concert of Armenian folk music from the Armenian Highlands to the Diaspora.

At a time when the preservation of Armenian culture is more important than ever, the program will celebrate the generational transfer of Armenian folk music from our ancestral lands. We encourage all from the Greater Boston and New England area to attend this special event for one night only. We also want to extend a massive thanks to our cosponsors for making this event possible.

Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details coming soon.

About John Berberian

John Berberian is an oud virtuoso born in the United States to Armenian immigrant parents. His father was an accomplished oud player, as well as instrument maker. He first recorded traditional oud music while he was a student at Columbia University in the early 1960s. He subsequently recorded for a variety of labels including MGM, RCA, Roulette, Verve and Mainstream Records. Notable albums in his discography include Expressions East (1964), Oud Artistry (1965), Music of the Middle East (1966) and Middle Eastern Rock (1969), which fuse traditional Middle Eastern folk with psychedelic rock and jazz.

About Armadi Tsayn

Armadi Tsayn, which means “Sounds/Voice of the Roots” in Armenian, will be accompanying Berberian with an ensemble of talented young musicians. The group pays homage to the rich musical heritage of Western Armenia and the captivating melodies of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This contemporary folk ensemble, founded by Alek Surenian and Sam Sjostedt who both studied under Berberian, is making a name for itself thanks to its blend of traditional melodies and modern influences. Armadi Tsayn has played in major cities including Boston, Worcester, New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto and Yerevan, Armenia.

About RazAvaz

RazAvaz, a contemporary Persian ensemble based in Boston, will be performing an opening set before Berberian and Armadi Tsayn take the stage. Their fusion of classical Persian folk with modern influences creates an atmospheric and ethereal soundscape, inviting listeners to immerse themselves fully in their music.