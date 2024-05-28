ARS of Eastern US contest winners announced

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society of Eastern U.S. Regional Executive Board has announced the winners of its 2024 contest.

The ARS of Eastern U.S. Regional Executive Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the students for devoting time and effort to the ARS of Eastern U.S. contest and sends its continuing gratitude to the principals and teachers for their contribution to this mutually beneficial educational initiative.

The contest’s theme invited participants to delve into their longing for Armenia, whether through personal visits or through the imaginative landscapes of their minds. It encouraged students to reflect on their connection to Armenia, prompting them to express their heartfelt yearning for the country and their envisioned beauty of its landscapes, monuments and cultural heritage. This theme sparked profound explorations of identity and heritage among the participants, fostering deep reflections on their ties to their ancestral homeland.

“The Regional Executive Board and contest committee members were thoroughly impressed by the students’ remarkable creativity and dedication and the exceptional quality of the students’ written and artistic submissions,” said Caroline Chamavonian, chairperson of ARS of Eastern U.S. “We extend our profound gratitude to the principals and teachers whose invaluable contributions ensured the success of this educational initiative,” she continued.

Day School

English

4th, 5th and 6th Grades:

1st Place: Alex Lopez (5th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Aren Torcomian (6th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Violet Krikorian (4th Grade) – Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, NY

3rd Place: Lucas Tchamitchian (6th Grade) – Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, NY

7th and 8th Grades:

1st Place: Valerie Selverian (8th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Isaiah Ambartsoumian (8th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

3rd Place: Gianna Hoplamazian (7th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

3rd Place: Zaven Sevag (8th grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

One Day School

English

3rd and 4th Grades:

1st Place: Sareen Papazian (4th Grade) – Taniel Varoujan, IL

2nd Place: Aline Killian (4th Grade) – Taniel Varoujan, IL

3rd Place: Lily Lucena (4th Grade) – Taniel Varoujan, IL

5th and 6th Grades:

1ST Place: Elissa Kako (5th Grade) – Taniel Varoujan, IL

2nd Place: Samuel Mehrabian (5th Grade) – Taniel Varoujan, IL

2nd Place: Tatev Manukyan (6th Grade) – St. Illuminator’s School, NY

3rd Place: Lena Hakobian (5th Grade) – Taniel Varoujan, IL

3rd Place Ara Megerdichian (5th Grade) – St. Illuminator’s School, NY

7th and 8th Grades:

1st Place: Meline Takvorian (7th Grade) – Nareg Saturday School, NJ

2nd Place: Arpine Berberian (7th Grade) – Nareg Saturday School, NJ

3rd Place: Nathalie Manoogian (8th Grade) – ARS Zavarian School, MI

Day School

Armenian

3rd and 4th Grades:

1st Place: Shant Shirozian (4th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Maral Tatiosian (4th Grade) – Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, NY

3rd Place: Ariana Estipanian (4th Grade) – Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, NY

5th and 6th Grades:

1st Place: Anna Vartanian (5th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Laila Vartanian (5th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

3rd Place: Lucia Vatrano (6th Grade) – Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, NY

3rd Place: Armen Malkhasian (6th Grade) – Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, NY

7th & 8th Grades:

1st Place: Aren Vartanian (8th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Christina Placido (7th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

One Day

Armenian

4th, 5th and 6th Grades:

1st Place: Peniamin Berberian (6th Grade) – Nareg Saturday School, NJ

1st Place: Arame Bijoyan (4th Grade) – St. Sarkis School, NY

2nd Place: Leo Mouradian (6th Grade) – Nareg Saturday School, NJ

2nd Place: David Mirzoyan (4th Grade) – St. Sarkis School, NY

3rd Place: Vana Kojanian (6th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA

3rd Place: Shant Ounjian Farrell (6th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA

7th and 8th Grades:

1st Place: Liana Iskaandarian (7th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA

1st Place: Victoria-Sona Penenian, (8th Grade) – Hamasdegh Armenian School, D.C.

2nd Place: Alina Belekian (7th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA

2nd Place: GaciaTokadjian (8th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA

3rd Place: Ani Garabed (7th Grade) – Hamasdegh Armenian School, D.C.

3rd Place: Datevig Sarkisian (8th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA

Everyday School

Art

4th and 5th Grades:

1st Place: Faith Lusk (4th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

1st Place: Noelle Croy (5th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Andre Schreiner (4th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Joy Yacobe (5th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

3rd Place: Natan Bagdasarian (4th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

6th, 7th and 8th Grades

1st Place: Gabrielle Lusk (8th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

2nd Place: Emmett Meyer (7th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

3rd Place: Alexa Kazanjian (6th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

3rd Place: Vani Ashodian (7th Grade) – Armenian Sisters Academy, PA

One Day School

Art

4th and 5th Grades

1st Place: Alex Miskaryan (4th Grade) – St. Sarkis School, NY

1st Place: Steven Miskaryan (5th Grade) – St. Sarkis School, NY

2nd Place: David Aseyan (5th Grade) – St. Sarkis School, NY

5th, 6th and 7th Grades

1st Place: Lorig Kolev (6th Grade) – Haigazian School, PA

2nd Place: Auden Wulf (6th Grade) – Haigazian School, PA

3rd Place: Nishan Baljian (7th Grade) – St. Stephen’s Saturday School, MA