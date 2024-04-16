AYF and ANC chapters of New York and New Jersey to hold March for Justice on April 24

The AYF-YOARF Manhattan “Moush,” New York “Hyortik” and New Jersey “Arsen” chapters and ANC chapters of New York and New Jersey will hold a March for Justice on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Following the divine liturgy at 3 p.m. at St. Illuminator’s Cathedral under the auspices of H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, prelate, AYF members will host a candlelight vigil beginning at 5 p.m.

Following the vigil, the AYF and ANC chapters of New York and New Jersey will march at 6 p.m. from St. Illuminator’s Cathedral to Times Square for a silent protest. Flags and signs will be provided by the AYF at St. Illuminator’s for those participating in the march.

The AYF and ANC chapter members look forward to praying and marching with community members this year to commemorate the 109th year since the 1915 Genocide.