20 creative businesses begin their incubation at Artbox

Creative Armenia is excited to introduce the 20 creative teams that will take part in Artbox Incubator, which provides comprehensive support to creative ideas with potential for commercial success.

From March 25 to May 25, throughout the eight-week program, the selected individuals and teams, representing cutting-edge projects in visual arts, design and beyond, will be joined by top-notch mentors and renowned cultural leaders from Armenia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Malta and Estonia to develop various aspects of their creative projects – from market analysis and business model strategy to production strategy, marketing strategy and pitching. Upon completion of the program and the development of complete project packages, up to 10 incubated business ideas will be awarded grants totaling €100,000 to become functioning businesses.



“Armenia’s cultural future depends on its up-and-coming creative economy and the innovation, employment and growth which this sector allows and encourages. As we commence our second cohort of Artbox Incubator, we are excited to see the variety of the creative ideas and the readiness of their teams to bring their input into this sector,” said Anush Ter-Khachatryan, director of programs at Creative Armenia.

The 20 creative projects selected for Artbox Incubator are:

Amoor Stone

Captivating masterpieces fashioned from the rich array of recycled Armenian stones and crystals embracing Armenian heritage.

ArtInsight

An online platform connecting artists and art lovers, curating a diverse collection of contemporary artworks and fostering cultural exchange and creativity.

Artmixx

An online library of high-quality 3D scan models, digitizing Armenian and global cultural and historical artifacts for web accessibility.

Artspace – Pho tostudio

Vintage artspace-photo studio rich in Armenian cultural elements, featuring rotating events inspired by Armenian themes and various artworks, offering diverse interior projects.

Crop Up

A podcast studio and digital platform serving as a unified space for creators to release and distribute various podcast projects, with a primary focus on distributing Armenian podcasts.

Daobab

Production and sales of luxury accessories that aims to elevate jewelry craftsmanship, crafting with materials like gold, silver and genuine leather.

DreamBox

Joyful and creative entertainment boxes for children, fostering imagination, emotional awareness, healthy habits and cultural appreciation.

DrumStar Corporation

A compact, multi-height electronic drum innovation designed to facilitate learning, practicing, performing and recording drums.

Fotokombinat N17

Alternative photography studio reviving the artistry of historical photography in Armenia by offering an authentic and immersive experience.

Hye Ink

Armenian art turned into wearable fashion pieces and featured on an online marketplace enhancing artists’ visibility and connecting them to a global audience.

IMAGERY №3

Multidisciplinary creative fashion and styling room, providing a unique 360° approach to fashion narrative, experience and style development.

JOOR FLOW

A cinematographic storytelling production company, dedicated to advancing Armenian film language through exchanging emotions by compelling visual storytelling.

Line: Armenian Architecture Biennial

A nomadic architectural biennial navigating Armenia’s public spaces, addressing community challenges and advocating for transformation, all through the lens of design.

Mamoor

A production company committed to exploring, restoring and sharing forgotten Armenian folk music, spreading and fostering the preservation of Armenian cultural heritage.

Maseize

A platform blending artistic expression, skateboarding and environmental elements to foster community growth and empower individuals through creativity.

Studio Anicerani

Ceramic Studio focused on high-end dishware production with an emphasis on modernized Armenian ornaments that aims to popularize and preserve our cultural heritage.

Syndicats Studios

Armenian Visual Arts Studio specializing in local comics, animation and illustrated print production.

The Hero’s Journey

A creative storytelling game, inspired by symbols and archetypes from Armenian folk stories and designed to foster collaboration and imaginative play.

Trippiti

An inclusive digital theater platform, showcasing diverse talent and promoting innovation through AR exhibitions and workshops, contributing to a vibrant artistic community.

VRLOOK

Museum engagement enhancement with immersive virtual reality art experiences fostering engagement among children, teenagers and educational communities.

Inspired by innovative models in business and tech, Artbox is a reinvention of the incubator and accelerator models for the art world – a dynamic entrepreneurial system that supports individuals, projects and institutions across disciplines with potential for success. Through a set of signature cutting-edge programs, Artbox develops commercial viability, audience growth and investable creative products.