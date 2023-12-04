UCLA Promise Armenian Institute announces 2024-2025 Grant and Fellowship Opportunities

LOS ANGELES—The Promise Armenian Institute (PAI) at UCLA is pleased to announce Grant and Fellowship Opportunities for the 2024-2025 academic year. These opportunities are available to promote scholarship in areas relevant to the PAI mission.

The UCLA PAI offers Faculty Research Grants, Course Development Grants, Faculty/Scholar Travel Grants, Student Research or Travel Grants, Dissertation Year Fellowships and Postdoctoral Fellowships for research in fields represented within Armenian studies, such as Armenian language, literature and history, as well as all other academic fields—including but not limited to the social sciences, health sciences, humanities, music, arts, engineering and public policy—with a research emphasis on or direct relevance to Armenia or Armenians.

These one-year grants and Ph.D. fellowships are available to UCLA personnel at the appropriate level, while postdoctoral fellowships for up to two years in duration are available to Ph.D. or other doctoral degree recipients from outside or within UCLA.

The PAI strongly encourages collaborative research projects between UCLA faculty and scholars/institutions in the Republic of Armenia.

Scholars with doctoral degrees from institutions in Armenia or other non-U.S. institutions are strongly encouraged to apply for a PAI Postdoctoral Fellowship.

Additional funding opportunities are available through the UCLA PAI-affiliated Operation Armenia (OA) program for public health or healthcare-related research pertaining to Armenia and/or Armenians globally, with emphasis on proposals that are in alignment with the Republic of Armenia’s stated healthcare and public health priorities, such as implementation of universal health coverage, emergency preparedness and primary care strengthening.

Finally, the UCLA Armenian Music Program invites students enrolled in a college, university or conservatory in California to submit an original chamber composition inspired by Armenian culture, music and/or history for the Annual Tigran Mansurian Composition Competition.

To learn more about these funding opportunities and access the appropriate electronic applications, please visit the Funding Opportunities page at the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute website.

For the coming academic year, fellowship and research grant applications will be accepted during the period December 1, 2023, through February 1, 2024, unless otherwise specified, while PAI travel grant applications will be accepted three times a year, beginning on the first Friday and ending on the tenth Friday of Fall, Winter and Spring Quarters.

Interested applicants are invited to visit the Current and Past PAI Grant/Fellowship Recipients page to learn more about recently funded projects and fellows.