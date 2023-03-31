31st Homenetmen Eastern US Navasartian Games to be held in New Jersey

March 31, 2023 Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Diaspora, Announcements 0

The Homenetmen Eastern US Regional Executive is proud to announce that the 31st Navasartian Games will be hosted by the New Jersey Chapter from July 1-4, 2023. After a 13 year wait, the New Jersey Chapter Executive and community are ready to welcome the athletes and families of the Homenetmen Eastern Region for a competitive and entertaining weekend. 

The hotel venue for the 2023 Navasartian Games will be the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton (650 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ). Special hotel rates for participants and families are available for $155/night (plus tax). Hotel reservations can be made online.

The athletic events planned for the weekend include soccer, basketball, volleyball, chess and track. Details about the athletic venue and entertainment information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, known as "Homenetmen," is a non-profit organization founded over 100 years ago. Believing in the idea that strong bodies lead to strong minds, Homenetmen has provided Armenian youth across the globe with a moral, physical and psychological education outside the school environment, while also demonstrating richness of the Armenian culture and heritage, while at the same time. Today, Homenetmen is a worldwide organization with over 25,000 members on five continents. On the East Coast U.S., Homenetmen is a thriving organization with 12 chapters and over 900 members, governed by the Homenetmen Eastern Regional Executive.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*