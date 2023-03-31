31st Homenetmen Eastern US Navasartian Games to be held in New Jersey

The Homenetmen Eastern US Regional Executive is proud to announce that the 31st Navasartian Games will be hosted by the New Jersey Chapter from July 1-4, 2023. After a 13 year wait, the New Jersey Chapter Executive and community are ready to welcome the athletes and families of the Homenetmen Eastern Region for a competitive and entertaining weekend.

The hotel venue for the 2023 Navasartian Games will be the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton (650 Terrace Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ). Special hotel rates for participants and families are available for $155/night (plus tax). Hotel reservations can be made online.

The athletic events planned for the weekend include soccer, basketball, volleyball, chess and track. Details about the athletic venue and entertainment information will be announced in the coming weeks.