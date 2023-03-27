Local AYF, ANC chapters announce second annual NYC Spring Vernissage

NEW YORK, NY — The AYF New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush,” and ANC-NY Chapters will be hosting their second annual NYC Spring Vernissage on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th Street, New York, NY 10016).

This event serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the cultural achievements of Armenians today. NYC Spring Vernissage will spotlight the success of local Armenian businesses and the resilience of the Armenian Diaspora through art, food, clothing and accessories.

“Last year’s NYC Spring Vernissage was not only a success, but a liberating event seeing how far Diasporan Armenians have come with their endeavors. Everyone had an amazing time supporting local Armenian businesses and learning about each of their backgrounds,” said AYF New York “Hyortik” member Arev Ebrimian. “I look forward to seeing these businesses strive and succeed even more than they already have.”

Interested vendors are asked to contact newyork@ayf.org. All proceeds will be donated to ARS’ Camp Javakhk.