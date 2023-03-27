Local AYF, ANC chapters announce second annual NYC Spring Vernissage

NEW YORK, NY — The AYF New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush,” and ANC-NY Chapters will be hosting their second annual NYC Spring Vernissage on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th Street, New York, NY 10016).
This event serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the cultural achievements of Armenians today. NYC Spring Vernissage will spotlight the success of local Armenian businesses and the resilience of the Armenian Diaspora through art, food, clothing and accessories.
“Last year’s NYC Spring Vernissage was not only a success, but a liberating event seeing how far Diasporan Armenians have come with their endeavors. Everyone had an amazing time supporting local Armenian businesses and learning about each of their backgrounds,” said AYF New York “Hyortik” member Arev Ebrimian. “I look forward to seeing these businesses strive and succeed even more than they already have.”
Interested vendors are asked to contact newyork@ayf.org. All proceeds will be donated to ARS’ Camp Javakhk.
Founded in 2016, the Manhattan "Moush" Chapter works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in the New York City area. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The Manhattan "Moush" Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year, including events such as April 24th protest in NYC, social networking events, and preparation for regional athletic events. The AYF-YOARF's five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian Cause at all times.
The AYF-YOARF New York “Hyortik” Chapter existed even before the AYF was founded in 1933 and works to unite Armenian youth and organize activities in Queens and Long Island. The chapter has a Senior and Junior chapter. The New York “Hyortik” Chapter sets out to achieve its goals and objectives throughout the year with events such as commemorating the Armenian Genocide every April 24th in NYC; fundraising for our homeland; hosting a fall festival and Christmas dinner with juniors; annual Super Bowl parties; and ski trips. The AYF-YOARF’s five pillars (athletic, cultural, educational, political, social) guide this chapter and help to keep its membership active and at the forefront of the Armenian cause at all times.
