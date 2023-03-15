Preparing tomorrow’s leaders today with the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship

WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is proud to announce the annual launch of the Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship (LSI) and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, with an application deadline of April 15, for university students interested in advancing Armenian American policy priorities and gaining firsthand experience in federal-level advocacy.

The six-week in-person program, which will run from June 12 to July 21, 2023, provides a unique opportunity for participants to learn all things advocacy, communications and public policy. The LSI program is an integral part of a growing effort to provide Armenian Americans greater opportunities to explore careers on Capitol Hill, in the US Foreign Service and key Washington, DC foreign policy think tanks. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply by April 15, 2023.

“The ANCA’s Leo Sarkisian Summer Internship and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship are more than just your average internships – they’re immersive and unique experiences that empower young Armenian Americans to grow personally and professionally. Through our program, participants gain the skills, knowledge and confidence to become leaders and make a real impact in their communities and beyond,” said ANCA Youth Programs associate director Tatevik Khachatryan.

The participants work on a wide variety of projects based on their individual interests while gaining hands-on experiences within the American political system. A bi-weekly lecture series features guest lecturers, including members of Congress, ambassadors and Armenian-American leaders. Not only are they presented with lectures, but they will also have the opportunity to engage and network with the ANCA’s vast network of Armenian American professionals from the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway alumni and LSI alumni still residing in the DC area.

During the six-week Washington, DC program, interns live at the Aramian House, named in honor of the late community leader and philanthropist Martha Aramian of Providence, Rhode Island, and located a short distance from the ANCA’s Washington, DC headquarters.

“For many, it is an essential leadership training experience preparing them to advance priorities on campuses and communities nationwide,” added Khachatryan.

The ANCA LSI and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan fellowship are an integral part of the ANCA’s youth empowerment and professional development efforts, including the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program, which helps university students and graduates find internships and permanent positions in Congressional offices, as well as a host of other government agencies and policy groups. The ANCA also hosts the Rising Leaders career development and civic engagement program for university students and the Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer academy for high school students.

Established in 1986 and named after the ANCA Eastern US leader Leo Sarkisian, a pioneer of ANCA grassroots advocacy, the LSI program is a cornerstone of the ANCA’s nationwide efforts to educate, motivate and activate Armenian American youth to expand advocacy efforts in their hometowns and campuses. It was augmented in 2019 with the establishment of the Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, established as a living legacy to a devoted youth leader whose community activism and commitment to the Armenian homeland continue to inspire new generations of young Armenian Americans.

In addition to opportunities in Washington, DC, the ANCA Western Region and ANCA Eastern Region offer internships and fellowships in Los Angeles, Sacramento and virtually throughout the East Coast.