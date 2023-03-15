ANC of NJ and AYF “Arsen” Chapter to host annual Armenian flag raising ceremony



FORT LEE and MONTVALE, NJ — On Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 pm, the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New Jersey and the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter will host their annual Armenian flag raising ceremony at Fort Lee Borough Hall.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark J. Sokolich will present a proclamation.

The annual Armenian flag raising ceremony is held in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide and in remembrance of the martyrs who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Turks 108 years ago on April 24, 1915. The commemoration will also acknowledge that the Armenian people face a continual threat of ethnic cleansing and genocide, and honor those whose live were taken as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression and in 2020.

There is, today, an immediate danger of genocide threatening the women, children, elderly and disabled Armenian population in Artsakh. Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan has illegally blockaded the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor, which is the only lifeline connecting Artsakh to the outside world. For over 90 days, the 120,000 indigenous Armenians of Artsakh have been held hostage with no access to food, medicine and other vital necessities. Azerbaijan cut off Artsakh’s access to gas and electricity for several days at a time, in sub-zero temperatures. These actions culminate to further the goal of unrepentant genocide perpetrators.

The event will include participation from the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA “Agnouni,” Bergen County “Armenouhi” and “Shakeh” Chapters, Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of NJ, Homenetmen of New Jersey and Nareg Armenian School.

The following week, on Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 pm, the ANC of NJ will host its annual Armenian Genocide commemoration event at the Genocide Memorial at Huff Pond in Montvale, New Jersey.