AYF Camp Haiastan announces Canada community visits

March 14, 2023 Camp Haiastan Diaspora, Announcements 0

FRANKLIN, Mass. — AYF Camp Haiastan, the first Armenian camp in the United States, is heading north to Canada. Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian will be hosting information sessions for the Armenian communities of Toronto and Montreal.

The first session will be held in Toronto on Friday, March 24 at the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto (45 Hallcrown Pl, North York, ON M2J 4Y4) at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, March 25, Charchaflian will be delivering her presentation at the Sourp Hagop Armenian School (3400 Rue Nadon, Montréal, QC H4J 1P6) at 6 p.m.

Charchaflian will provide insight into Camp Haiastan’s programming, camper registration, logistics and staffing opportunities ahead of the 2023 summer camp season. 

Located in Franklin, Massachusetts, AYF Camp Haiastan, was founded in 1951 and is the oldest Armenian camp in the United States. The Camp prides itself on providing a healthy and safe experience to Armenian-American youth to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.
