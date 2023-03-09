ANCA endorses Paul Vallas for Chicago Mayor

March 9, 2023 ANCA ANCA News 0
The ANCA has endorsed Paul Vallas in the 2023 Chicago mayoral race. The runoff is set to take place on April 4.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has endorsed Paul Vallas for mayor of Chicago, home to a sizable and thriving Armenian community. Vallas, a Greek American who came in first place in the primary election on February 28 with 34 percent of the vote, has received the endorsement of leading African American and Hispanic public leaders and looks forward to leading the city of Chicago toward a brighter future.

As a Greek American, Vallas is intimately familiar with the issues of concern to the Armenian American community in Chicago. He has committed to a friendship city relationship with Stepanakert, erected an appropriate memorial on city property to commemorate the Armenian Genocide on April 24 and supported Artsakh’s right to self-determination.

Vallas has met with ANC of Illinois activists and looks forward to an ongoing dialogue to address issues of mutual concern. His long-standing commitment to public service and human rights is evidenced by his understanding of the plight of the Armenian people. He not only recognizes the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, but acknowledges it is a direct result of Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh in 2020, its continual mistreatment of the Armenian people of Artsakh and the ongoing blockade.

“We are pleased to endorse Paul Vallas for Chicago Mayor – an ally to our local community in Chicago, who deeply understands how decades of ethnic cleansing and persecution have culminated in the reality the Armenians in Artsakh face today,” said ANCA National board member Dzovinar Hamakorzian. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Paul and working together to address issues of concern to his Armenian-American constituents.”

ANCA activist Ari Killian, candidate Paul Vallas and ANCA activist Ken Hachikian

Vallas, who has led public school systems as CEO in Chicago, Philadelphia and New Orleans, has kept education at the forefront of his campaign. The grandson of Greek immigrants, Vallas was born and raised in Chicago’s South Side. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science, and later, a master’s degree in political science, along with a teaching certificate.

avatar

ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.
avatar

@ANCA_DC

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) works for truth, justice, peace & freedom for Armenians and allied Americans. Also: @anca_er @anca_wr 🇦🇲
RT @CSI_humanrights: Today is Day 88 of the siege of #NagornoKarabakh/#Artsakh. On Sunday, 🇦🇿 ambushed and murdered three Armenian police… - 32 mins ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*