ARS of Eastern USA establishes “Tsiran” Chapter of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NY—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is proud to announce the establishment of the ARS “Tsiran” Chapter of Manhattan, New York. This marks the 34th chapter under the leadership of the ARS of Eastern USA, which includes 14 states with active chapter(s) and the nation’s capital, Washington, DC.

“We are so excited to welcome seven new members into our ranks during a pivotal time for the Armenian nation and diaspora,” said ARS Regional Executive Board chairperson Caroline Chamavonian. “The new members have vowed to extend their healing hands to advance our humanitarian mission and are dedicated to our organization’s motto, ‘With the People, For the People,’” she continued.

During two separate events, new members participated in an oath ceremony, where Regional Executive Board vice-chairperson Taline Daghlian and treasurer Margaret Babikian welcomed them to the organization. Daghlian administered the oath for the new members, and in her congratulatory remarks, she stressed the importance of diligently working to serve the humanitarian mission of the organization and assist those in our community, homeland and society.

The ARS “Tsiran” Chapter becomes the fifth chapter of the state of New York, working alongside the oldest chapter of this organization, the ARS “Mayr” Chapter (established in 1910) and the ARS Chapters of “Anahid,” “Erebouni” and “Lucia.”