ANC of NC community leaders meet with Senator Thom Tillis’ office, discuss Artsakh’s impending genocide

CHARLOTTE, NC – Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of North Carolina met with staff members from the office of Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to discuss Azerbaijan’s genocidal blockade of Artsakh.

ANC of North Carolina co-chairs Artak Vardanyan and Lilia Schwartz, ANC of North Carolina activists Mher Saribekyan, Julieta Ghazaryan, David Melikian and Pierre Arbajian, ANCA Eastern Region Legislative Affairs and Community Relations director Nairi Diratsouian and ANCA Government Affairs director Tereza Yerimyan expressed the community’s concerns about the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in Artsakh and underscored an urgent request for a humanitarian airlift – emergency aid that includes food, medication and other life sustaining needs – as well as an end to all US security assistance to Azerbaijan.

“The ANC of North Carolina has been working hard to establish a relationship with Senator Tillis and his vibrant and growing Armenian-American constituency. In light of Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing campaign against our extended families, friends and compatriots, who have been under siege in Artsakh for over a month, a meeting request was honored by the Senator’s office,” said Vardanyan. “We urged the Senator, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, to halt all US military assistance to Azerbaijan and to call on the Biden administration to organize an immediate humanitarian airlift to Artsakh. We are looking forward to the Senator’s next steps and are excited about the start of a meaningful relationship.”