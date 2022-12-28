Erevan Choral Society returns to tradition for annual Christmas concert

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The lights of Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston in Cambridge were illuminating a snowy Sunday evening on December 11, 2022 as the Erevan Choral Society presented its annual Christmas holiday concert. This year’s long-awaited concert, which had been put on hold for two years due to the pandemic, was dedicated to the 90th birth anniversary of Erevan Choral Society founder, the Very Reverend Father Oshagan Minassian.

The Choral presented a beautiful combination of traditional Armenian and Western Christmas hymns and carols. The group was accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra and soloists including lyric soprano Rosy Anoush Svazlian and tenor Giovanni Formisano, who both enchanted the audience with their superb vocal performances.

The concert also marked Konstantin Petrossian’s 15th year as composer and director of the Choral Society. Maestro Petrossian was recently awarded the honorary title of Meritorious Worker of Art of the Republic of Armenia for his many years of service in art and music.

The students of Holy Trinity Armenian School also participated in the program with recitations of traditional Armenian Christmas poetry. In his opening remarks, Reverend Father Der Vasken Kouzouian of Holy Trinity Armenian Church noted the importance of this event and thanked the local community and sponsors for their continuous support of this wonderful tradition in the cultural life of the Armenian community of Greater Boston.