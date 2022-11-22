ANCA Eastern Region presents third annual Christmas Auction

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is pleased to host its third annual virtual Christmas Auction, which will be live from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, December 11. With an array of one-of-a-kind items to choose from, supporters can check off their Christmas shopping lists while supporting the ANCA-ER’s Hai Tahd efforts.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring our auction online once again this year, allowing our community to help us raise the critical funds needed to continue to advance our advocacy work. When we remove the barriers of physical location, we’re able to reach farther and wider and come together to support the region. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can do our work effectively; we just have to do it differently,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA-ER Endowment Fund treasurer.

Through the dedication and contributions of Hai Tahd supporters, the ANCA-ER has continued its work across 31 states – advancing the Armenian Cause on the local, state and federal levels with 34 local ANCs.

“Our community was honored to have hosted the 16th annual gala in Dearborn this year. As we continue our work, we are excited to be able to bring some of our wonderful auction items online. Supporting Hai Tahd, supporting our Cause, gives us the necessary fuel to continue what we are doing with renewed energy. We did just that the night of our gala and this is our chance to expand on the important work of raising critical funds for our work to continue,” said ANCA National Board member, ANC of Michigan chair and gala chair Dzovinar Hamakorzian.

Today, the need for grassroots advocacy throughout the region is more vital than ever before. With the community’s help, the Christmas Auction will help the region maintain the impactful work of activists across the region.