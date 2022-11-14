San Diego SparkleS Foundation Gift to AMAA Orphan & Child Care Fund

PARAMUS, NJ – The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) has received a donation of $25,000 from the San Diego SparkleS Foundation. The donation will be directed to orphan children living on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Children in war-torn areas still have dreams for their futures,” said Magna Poulos, AMAA Director of Operations and Donor Relations. “With the arrival of winter in the Caucasus, we will steward these funds to provide for warm shelter, clothing, blankets and most of all, hope.”

AMAA provides food and clothing distribution, medical and dental services, education centers and social workers to address childhood trauma. All donations go to direct services to children.

“Some of these children have lost not just their homes, but their families,” said Kathy Kassarjian, president of San Diego SparkleS Foundation. “San Diego’s Children’s Benefit fashion show donation will help to make a difference in their lives.”

Children from across San Diego County participated at the San Diego children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon in September at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla. Two hundred guests from Hillcrest to North County contributed to the fundraiser supporting children at-risk abroad and in San Diego. Five charities were identified as recipients.

In 2023, the San Diego SparkleS children’s benefit fashion show will be held on September 30. The event supports charities dedicated to protecting children in San Diego and children displaced by war.