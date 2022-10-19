In Memoriam: Elizabeth Kasparian

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) mourns the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Kasparian, the matron saint of the ANCA’s Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy and a kind and caring Armenian who devoted her life to selfless service and sacrifice for the Armenian community and cause.

Born in Rethymno, Crete in 1930, Elizabeth Papazian Kasparian was the daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors who hailed from Kirkağaç and Akşehir, with earlier roots in Shushi. She, along with her parents Garabed and Serpouhi Papazian, repatriated to Soviet Armenia in 1947, where she graduated with a degree in accounting. She would go on to marry Haroutioun Kasparian in 1951 and have two children – Arsho and Vram.

The Kasparian family immigrated to the US via Beirut, Lebanon and settled in Los Angeles in 1969. From the moment of their arrival, Haroutioun and Elizabeth contributed to the strengthening of the Los Angeles Armenian community. In addition to their support for the St. Garabed Armenian Church in Hollywood, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School and Homenetmen Armenian Scouting and Athletic Association, Elizabeth Kasparian played an active role in the Armenian Relief Society’s Hollywood “Mayr” Chapter for over 45 years. The advancement of the Armenian Cause was of central importance in the family’s life and motivated their life-long support for the efforts of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the ANCA.

In 2021, the Aghjayan family – Haroutioun and Elizabeth’s daughter Arsho, her husband Adour and their son Nareg – launched a living tribute to the Kasparians, the ANCA Summer Academy, which was named in their honor. The Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy is a one-week intensive program that brings a select group of 15 high school students, 17-19 years of age, with proven community leadership experience to Washington, DC to learn more about the Armenian Cause and how our policy priorities are advanced within the framework of America’s federal government.

Mrs. Kasparian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Arsho and Adour Aghjayan, and her grandchildren Nareg Aghjayan, Sarkis Kasparian and Vivian Kasparian.

The funeral will be held on November 1 at 10:00 a.m. PST at St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 500 S. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91204. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068.

The Aghjayan family has designated donations honoring their mother and grandmother to be directed to the ANCA Endowment Fund to support and expand the Summer Academy youth empowerment program. Donations can also be mailed to ANCA Endowment Fund, 1711 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20036.