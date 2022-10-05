Dozens of AYF members participate in 2022 Senior Seminar

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dozens of AYF members across different regions of the US participated in the annual AYF-YOARF Senior Seminar at AYF Camp Haiastan this past weekend. The theme of this year’s seminar was “Zartir, Zinvor” (Awaken, Soldier).



The 2022 Senior Seminar was organized by this year’s Central Senior Seminar Council (CSSC) and the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Central Executive (CE). Sixty-four AYF members attended this year.



Members arrived at AYF Camp Haiastan on Friday evening. Some gathered around the bonfire while others joined the Armenian “Trchnakir” (bird letter) paint night. Saturday was reserved for inspirational lectures and thought-provoking discussions about the situation in Armenia and the members’ roles in the organization and in helping our nation further our cause.

The lecturers and topics presented were the following:



Dzovinar Hatzakordzian (ANC of Michigan) – Activism through the ANCA

Pauline Getzoyan (Armenian Weekly) – Activism through Journalism

Ani Tchaghlasian (ARF Eastern Region Central Committee) – Legal Action and International Human Rights

Dr. Kim Hekimian – Professional Action in the Homeland



A dance workshop was led by Alex Avanaszadeh of Lernazang ensemble.

Inspired and energized, members enjoyed a dinner prepared by members of the CE and then a song and dance night at the Dikran Tzamhour Hall with performances by Datev Gevorkian and Sam Sjostedt on the oud and Alek Surenian on the dumbeg.

AYF members also completed various service projects around Camp Haiastan, led by the Camp’s groundskeeper, John Miller, in an effort to give back to the place that has given so many members lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories and in some cases, shaped them into the Armenian leaders or community members they are today.

Senior Seminar may be over, but the spirit of nationalism, the motivation to enact change and the energy needed to do so have been instilled in these AYF members and will live within them for years to come.



The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region CE expresses gratitude to everyone who made this weekend possible.