Dozens of AYF members participate in 2022 Senior Seminar

October 5, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth 0
AYF Senior Seminar 2022, Franklin, Massachusetts

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dozens of AYF members across different regions of the US participated in the annual AYF-YOARF Senior Seminar at AYF Camp Haiastan this past weekend. The theme of this year’s seminar was “Zartir, Zinvor” (Awaken, Soldier).

The 2022 Senior Seminar was organized by this year’s Central Senior Seminar Council (CSSC) and the AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Central Executive (CE). Sixty-four AYF members attended this year.

Members arrived at AYF Camp Haiastan on Friday evening. Some gathered around the bonfire while others joined the Armenian “Trchnakir” (bird letter) paint night. Saturday was reserved for inspirational lectures and thought-provoking discussions about the situation in Armenia and the members’ roles in the organization and in helping our nation further our cause.

The lecturers and topics presented were the following:

Dzovinar Hatzakordzian (ANC of Michigan) – Activism through the ANCA
Pauline Getzoyan (Armenian Weekly) – Activism through Journalism
Ani Tchaghlasian (ARF Eastern Region Central Committee) – Legal Action and International Human Rights
Dr. Kim Hekimian – Professional Action in the Homeland

A dance workshop was led by Alex Avanaszadeh of Lernazang ensemble.

Inspired and energized, members enjoyed a dinner prepared by members of the CE and then a song and dance night at the Dikran Tzamhour Hall with performances by Datev Gevorkian and Sam Sjostedt on the oud and Alek Surenian on the dumbeg.

AYF members also completed various service projects around Camp Haiastan, led by the Camp’s groundskeeper, John Miller, in an effort to give back to the place that has given so many members lifelong friendships, unforgettable memories and in some cases, shaped them into the Armenian leaders or community members they are today.

Senior Seminar may be over, but the spirit of nationalism, the motivation to enact change and the energy needed to do so have been instilled in these AYF members and will live within them for years to come.

The AYF-YOARF Eastern Region CE expresses gratitude to everyone who made this weekend possible.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
This past weekend, AYF members from the Eastern and Western Regions came together at AYF Camp Haiastan for AYF Seni… https://t.co/M2cgA4PK7C - 1 day ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*