The Return of Day Camp

FRANKLIN, Mass.—It has been two long years at Camp Haiastan that the jewel fairy has not visited the sandpit at the upper campgrounds. The pandemic has quieted the sounds of little footsteps, laughter and the first Friday hantes on Summer Street. Those joyful moments make up Day Camp at Camp Haiastan, which resumed last week from June 27 to July 1, 2022

The day-long program is designed for young children (five to seven year olds) to prepare them for a two-week session once they become of age. The schedule for the program incorporates many parts of the campground and traditions of Camp Haiastan that are adapted for this age group.

Some of the many activities include flag raising exercises, an introduction day with a campfire, eating and chanting in the mess hall, changing in the cabins, swimming in the pool, Vartavar, Hye jam in the rec hall, catching fish on the dock, learning the tamzara, and of course, camp store. Nothing like picking out chewy candy or ice cream to snack on while swinging on the swings…

This year, for the Friday hantes, Day Camp invited all the teen campers to come up top to watch the “short and very sweet” hantes. Day Campers introduced themselves in Armenian, sang the Ayp Poo Pen, recapped the week and performed the tamzara. They also learned the “two step” dance, which they saved for their grand finale for all to join. As the little ones were “two stepping,” teen campers, parents, siblings, grandparents, were invited to join in and fill up the dance floor. The dance floor had not been that full in a very long time. What a special moment and definitely a highlight…

While most of the day campers are from Massachusetts, there are several who participated from other states. When they gather, they instantly become friends, and the magic begins. Camp Haiastan is a place where we can continue the traditions of our Armenian culture. Just by being together, it sparks our spirit to a higher level and enhances our hearts no matter what age. Day Camp is a fairly new program in the 70 year history of Camp Haiastan, but it has had made such an impact. It was exciting to see future campers running around the picnic area, finding jewels in the sand pit and creating those magic moments once again at 722 Summer Street in 2022.