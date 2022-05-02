Gamavor Panag Harach – Volunteer Army Forward

Editor’s Note: The following remarks were delivered by the author during the March for Justice held in Washington, DC on April 24, 2022.
We here,
Each of us, immortals of a martyred race, Nahadag, Tzeghee Anmahner
Forsaken
Burned, by the fires, of our history
Resurrected from its ashes
Burdened, by the world
Here, we stand in opposition – in resistance
Proof,
That the deserts did not devour us
That the sword could not silence us
Today,
Faced, once again, with a challenge
A threat to our survival
An attack on our existence
So let our protests
Let our voices
Let our chants be what cements our solidarity
Let the beat of our anthem mark our march to justice
Their lies
Their denials
Their obstruction of justice
Behind closed doors,
Or amplified through expensive sound system
Will not deter us
We know,
That this is nothing new
Vadin sev aryun mer hoghn vorokets
Vadin sev aryun mer hoghn vorokets!
As they have
Time and Time again
Ararat – Avarayr – Ani – Artsakh
They call, to, us.
Harach, Harach
Harach Nahadag Tzeghee anmahner,
Mer Gamavor Banak – Harach
