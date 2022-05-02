Gamavor Panag Harach – Volunteer Army Forward

May 2, 2022 Sune Hamparian Poetry, Youth 0
Sune Hamparian, Washington, DC, April 24, 2022

Editor’s Note: The following remarks were delivered by the author during the March for Justice held in Washington, DC on April 24, 2022.

We here,
Each of us, immortals of a martyred race, Nahadag, Tzeghee Anmahner
Forsaken
Burned, by the fires, of our history
Resurrected from its ashes

Burdened, by the world
Here, we stand in opposition – in resistance

Proof,
That the deserts did not devour us
That the sword could not silence us

Today,
Faced, once again, with a challenge
A threat to our survival
An attack on our existence

So let our protests
Let our voices
Let our chants be what cements our solidarity
Let the beat of our anthem mark our march to justice

Their lies
Their denials
Their obstruction of justice
Behind closed doors,
Or amplified through expensive sound system
Will not deter us

We know,
That this is nothing new

Vadin sev aryun mer hoghn vorokets
Vadin sev aryun mer hoghn vorokets!
As they have
Time and Time again

Ararat – Avarayr – Ani – Artsakh

They call, to, us.

Harach, Harach
Harach Nahadag Tzeghee anmahner,
Mer Gamavor Banak  – Harach 

Sune Hamparian

Sune Hamparian

Sune Hamparian is a junior member of the AYF DC "Sevan" Chapter. She’s been a member of the AYF for over six years and was recently elected to serve as chair. Sune is in the tenth grade and spends her summers in Armenia with her family. She enjoys volunteering at the ANCA and learning about the world of politics.
Sune Hamparian

Latest posts by Sune Hamparian (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*