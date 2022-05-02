Gamavor Panag Harach – Volunteer Army Forward

Editor’s Note: The following remarks were delivered by the author during the March for Justice held in Washington, DC on April 24, 2022.

We here,

Each of us, immortals of a martyred race, Nahadag, Tzeghee Anmahner

Forsaken

Burned, by the fires, of our history

Resurrected from its ashes

Burdened, by the world

Here, we stand in opposition – in resistance

Proof,

That the deserts did not devour us

That the sword could not silence us

Today,

Faced, once again, with a challenge

A threat to our survival

An attack on our existence

So let our protests

Let our voices

Let our chants be what cements our solidarity

Let the beat of our anthem mark our march to justice

Their lies

Their denials

Their obstruction of justice

Behind closed doors,

Or amplified through expensive sound system

Will not deter us

We know,

That this is nothing new

Vadin sev aryun mer hoghn vorokets

Vadin sev aryun mer hoghn vorokets!

As they have

Time and Time again

Ararat – Avarayr – Ani – Artsakh

They call, to, us.

Harach, Harach

Harach Nahadag Tzeghee anmahner,

Mer Gamavor Banak – Harach