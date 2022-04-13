Dedication of AMAA Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian “Shogh” Center in Vanadzor

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Vanadzor Shogh Center has been named the Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian “Shogh” Center.

AMAA Armenia held a plaque unveiling ceremony on March 30, 2022 as an expression of profound gratitude to the Marandjians of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, members and benefactors of the Armenian Missionary Association of Canada (AMAC). Sarkis Marandjian is also a board member of the AMAC.

AMAA Armenia representative Harout Nercessian greeted the staff, guests, parents and children present at the event, expressing his gratitude to the Marandjians. Their generosity has provided many children with life-changing educational, social and psychological services. The children performed a flash mob with colored ribbons, representing the bright colors brought into their lives thanks to the “Shogh” Center: friendship, responsibility, honesty and other noble human qualities.

Vanadzor “Shogh” Center’s Coordinator Irina Chakhoyan, along with the children and parents, voiced their profound gratitude to the benefactors for the incredible positive impact the Marandjian “Shogh” Center has on the lives of the children.

The event participants painted the seemingly blank canvas with brushstrokes, which was unveiled into the sketch portrait of the Marandjians.