Dedication of AMAA Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian “Shogh” Center in Vanadzor

April 13, 2022 Armenian Missionary Association of America Non-Profit 0
Harout Nercessian with the children of Shogh Center

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Vanadzor Shogh Center has been named the Sarkis and Haygouhie Marandjian “Shogh” Center.

AMAA Armenia held a plaque unveiling ceremony on March 30, 2022 as an expression of profound gratitude to the Marandjians of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, members and benefactors of the Armenian Missionary Association of Canada (AMAC). Sarkis Marandjian is also a board member of the AMAC. 

Unveiling of Sarkis and Haygouhie Shogh Center plaque

AMAA Armenia representative Harout Nercessian greeted the staff, guests, parents and children present at the event, expressing his gratitude to the Marandjians. Their generosity has provided many children with life-changing educational, social and psychological services. The children performed a flash mob with colored ribbons, representing the bright colors brought into their lives thanks to the “Shogh” Center: friendship, responsibility, honesty and other noble human qualities.

Shogh Center children presenting a flash mob

Vanadzor “Shogh” Center’s Coordinator Irina Chakhoyan, along with the children and parents, voiced their profound gratitude to the benefactors for the incredible positive impact the Marandjian “Shogh” Center has on the lives of the children.

The event participants painted the seemingly blank canvas with brushstrokes, which was unveiled into the sketch portrait of the Marandjians.

Unveiling the sketch portrait of Marandjians
Armenian Missionary Association of America

Armenian Missionary Association of America

The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) was founded in 1918, in Worcester, MA, and incorporated as a non-profit charitable organization in 1920 in the State of New York. We are a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. Our purpose is to serve the physical and spiritual needs of people everywhere, both at home and overseas. To fulfill this worldwide mission, we maintain a range of educational, evangelistic, relief, social service, church and child care ministries in 24 countries around the world.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*