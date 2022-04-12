Boston AYF to lead Armenian Genocide march and demonstration

April 12, 2022 AYF-YOARF Youth, Announcements 0
Meghri Dervartanian leading an April 2019 protest in Harvard Square (Photo: Knar Bedian)

BOSTON, Mass. – The Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter of the AYF-YOARF invites the Greater Boston community to its April 22nd Armenian Genocide march and demonstration to demand justice and honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide of 1915. 

The event will begin at Armenian Heritage Park at 12:00 PM. From there, community members will march toward the Turkish Consulate General in Boston.

The focus of the demonstration is two-fold: demanding justice and reparations for the Armenian Genocide, principally in the form of Turkish recognition of the Genocide and the return of stolen Armenian land and property in Turkish-occupied Western Armenia; raising awareness about current aggression against Armenia and invasion of Armenian lands.

avatar

AYF-YOARF

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
avatar

@AYFeast

AYF-YOARF | ՀԵԴ Armenian Youth Federation - Eastern Region USA Հայ Երիտասարդաց Դաշնակցութիւն - ԱՄՆ Արեւելեան Շրջան
The AYF Eastern Region's Central Hai Tahd Council (CHTC) recently published Volume 2 of the TASHOUYN | ԴԱՇՈՅՆ newsl… https://t.co/MmTD4UBrkI - 2 days ago

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*