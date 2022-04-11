Kronberg Academy to host talk on “‘The Resistance Network’ and Confronting Atrocities Today”

On Wednesday, April 20th, historian Khatchig Mouradian will give a talk, hosted by Kronberg Academy, titled “‘The Resistance Network’ and Confronting Atrocities Today.”

The virtual event, part of the “Kirill Gerstein Invites” seminar series, will be held at noon eastern time. Recent speakers include Ai Weiwei, Gerard McBurney, Antony Beaumont and Joshua Redman. Registration is free.

More than a century has passed since the dispossession, deportation and destruction of 1.5 million Armenians, yet we are still grappling with mass violence and war crimes across continents. A case in point is the war on Ukraine, which nears its third month as we approach April 24, Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

But the brutality meted out by perpetrators is only half the story; the other half is the targeted group’s resistance, cultural revival and pursuit of justice against the odds. In this talk, Mouradian will explore the history and legacies of a clandestine network of upstanders in documenting and resisting the Armenian Genocide, offering insights into the dynamics of solidarity networks that confront atrocities and help bend “the arc of the moral universe” toward justice.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer at Columbia University and an Area Specialist at the Library of Congress. He is the author of The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918, published in 2021. In 2020, Mouradian was awarded a Humanities War & Peace Initiative Grant from Columbia University. Mouradian also serves as co-principal investigator of the project on Armenian Genocide Denial at the Global Institute for Advanced Studies, New York University. He has published articles on concentration camps, unarmed resistance, the aftermath of mass violence, midwifery in the Middle East and approaches to teaching history.