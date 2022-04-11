AYF chapters, local ANCs invite tri-state community to march and demand reparations

NEW YORK, NY- The Armenian Youth Federation Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (AYF-YOARF) New York “Hyortik,” Manhattan “Moush,” and New Jersey “Arsen” chapters, in collaboration with the Armenian National Committees (ANC) of New York and New Jersey, will be hosting a march to demand justice and reparations on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Following the Divine Liturgy service under the auspices of H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian on Sunday, April 24, Armenians from the tri-state area will be marching from St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016) to the Turkish and Azerbaijani Consulates on the way to Times Square to demand justice for the atrocities committed against the Armenian people in 1915. The AYF and ANC chapters will also be raising awareness for the continued acts of aggression and illegal territorial claims by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Armenia and Artsakh today.

“We owe it to our ancestors to never waver in our fight for justice and reparations for the Armenian Genocide,” said AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter chair Mari Bijimenian. “A year after the historic recognition of the Armenian Genocide by President Joe Biden, we watched as the President’s administration continued to send military aid to Azerbaijan. The march for justice is especially important now as the Armenian nation faces the threat of normalization with our enemies, without recognition, restitution or reparations. Our goal is to honor those who lost their lives in the Armenian Genocide and show the Turkish and Azerbaijani governments that we will not rest until our lands are returned and justice is served.”

AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter executive board member Nairi Diratsouian said, “As we march for justice and demand reparations this April 24, we must recognize the Armenian Genocide as existing in a timeline of the continued genocide of Armenians, from the Hamidian Massacres to the recent ethnic cleansing of Armenians from their indigenous lands. Our continued threat of extinction echoes the need not only for international recognition of this crime against humanity, but for restitution and reparations through the realization of a free, united and independent Armenia.”