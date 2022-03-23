NY AYF Chapters invite community to shop Armenian at Spring Vernissage

NEW YORK, NY – The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Manhattan “Moush” and New York “Hyortik” chapters will be collaborating with the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of New York (ANC-NY) to host New York City’s first ever Spring Vernissage on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Illuminator’s Armenian Apostolic Cathedral (221 E 27th Street, New York, NY 10016). The event, which will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm, will highlight small Armenian businesses, local artists, designers, winemakers, bakers, jewelers, and others. This fundraiser is a community event designed to celebrate and support Armenian entrepreneurial artists.

As the community prepares for protests, petitions and memorial masses in honor of the 107th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, the local AYF and ANC chapters believe this season can also serve as a time to reflect on Armenian history and celebrate and share the cultural achievements and contributions of the Armenian people.

“Despite current sentiments among members of the Armenian-American diaspora, we must continue to highlight and showcase the innumerous achievements of the resilient, the tireless, and the creative, as we always have and will continue to be as Armenians,” said ANC-NY chair and AYF Manhattan “Moush” Chapter member Chantelle Nasri, “Events like these will continue to support our homeland and raise awareness about our cause to those outside our community.”

Proceeds will support future AYF and ANC chapter initiatives, as well as families in Armenia and Artsakh. Vendors can email inquiries to [email protected] or [email protected].

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
