Amb. Brownback calls on Biden administration to save Armenia from imminent Turkish invasion

“We're not going to let a genocide like this [1915] happen in Armenia in 2024!” – Amb. Sam Brownback

April 25, 2024
Amb. Sam Brownback calls on the Biden administration to stand up for Armenia at AYF March for Justice Rally in front of the White House

WASHINGTON – Ambassador Sam Brownback, a globally respected former U.S. Senator, Kansas Governor and U.S. Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, delivered an impassioned plea to the Biden administration on April 24th – Armenian Genocide Justice Day – to stand with Armenia against an imminent threat of invasion by Turkey and Azerbaijan, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

Amb. Brownback issued his powerful remarks in front of the White House during the March for Justice rally – organized by the Armenian Youth Federation Washington Ani Chapter – marking the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Marchers demanded that President Biden end U.S. complicity in Azerbaijan’s 2023 genocide against Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population.

Brownback, speaking to hundreds of Armenian American and supporters, stated: “We’ve got to prevent an invasion of Armenia taking place by Turkey. […] The White House can do that. They can stand up and say, ‘we will support and defend Armenia.’”

Amb. Brownback stressed, “We can’t let a repeat of 1915 happen again on our watch. We call on President Biden to stand up for Armenia. We call on the Congress to stand up for Armenia. We are calling on Congress to stop the export of weaponry from the United States to Azerbaijan.” The Ambassador then led chants of “No more weapons” to Azerbaijan.

Complete video of Amb. Brownback’s remarks are available here:

